Ariana Madix Wears an Even Sexier Revenge Dress Following Her Viral 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Look

Ariana Madix is looking like revenge.

The Vanderpump Rules star just added another red-hot revenge dress to her repertoire with the help of Bloomingdale's.

Following her internet-breaking barely there scarlet two-piece set — a top and skirt combo that goes for $1,790 all together — which she wore to the highly anticipated reunion for VPR last month, the star is continuing her hot streak of wearing her vengeance on her sleeve.

On Thursday, Madix stopped by Bloomingdale's flagship location in New York City to show ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval what he is missing in a tight-fitting, ultra-plunging, long-sleeve mini dress, which she modeled on the busy city streets for the retailer.

In a video posted to the company's Instagram account, Madix is seen in the plunging dress, looking confident and powerful as the wind blows on her blonde bob and pedestrians walk behind her.

Bloomingdale's seems to be on her side of the drama as they captioned the post, "It's Wednesday and we're *pumped*! Guess who stopped by our NYC flagship for some #revengedressshopping 😉🔥," also teasing a big reveal coming to their account soon.

The reason for all this revenge talk? Madix's boyfriend of nine years and VPR co-star Sandoval cheated on her with onscreen colleague Raquel Leviss.

In March, a source close to the situation told PEOPLE, "This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," continuing, "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

Following the scandal — dubbed Scandoval by the internet — the two split as Sandoval said they were "growing apart," and their "communication was not great," though he admits, "I still love Ariana, and I care about her very much. But we, for a while, had sort of just having our own lives." He also shared that he has since "got my ass into therapy immediately to try and figure out what the hell I'm gonna do."

Despite all this, fans in Bloomingdale's comments think, for Madix, "winning the breakup has taken on a whole new meaning," and she is "SLAYING PER USUAL! 🙌🏼 LOVE TO SEE IT!"

One fan even joked, "Tom is somewhere crying screaming throwing up!"