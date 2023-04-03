Ariana Madix Wears the Ultimate Skin-Baring Revenge Dress for 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

See what she and the rest of the cast chose for the reunion show

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 3, 2023 05:45 PM
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo (3)

The upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion is bound to be the most dramatic one in the show's history.

Earlier this year, news broke that long-time couple and VPR costars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after the TomTom co-owner cheated with their costar Raquel Leviss.

A source close to the situation told PEOPLE in March, "This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed." The source added, "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

new cast photos of the cast of vanderpump rules
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."

However, revenge is a dish best served cold, and Madix is bringing her inner ice queen out with her red-hot reunion dress for the upcoming drama-filled episode.

Madix is on fire in her skintight cutout red dress. The head-turning look shows off her toned physique with only two pieces of fabric covering part of her chest and her abs. She finished the look off with an exact matching manicure, stacks of silver rings and pin-straight hair to add to the sultry drama.

new cast photos of the cast of vanderpump rules
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Her ex Sandoval showed up to the reunion in a classic suit with a Gucci belt, chunky loafers and a partly unbuttoned dress shirt.

Leviss also seemed to be dressing for the drama, donning a shoulder-baring silk dress that showed lots of leg. Unlike Madix's look, though, Leviss is a bit more subdued.

new cast photos of the cast of vanderpump rules
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

As for the rest of the cast, Ally Lewber serves major Barbiecore realness in her hot pink tight-fitting corseted mini dress that she paired with see-through heels and minimal jewelry.

James Kennedy kept things more classic than Sandoval, opting for a tuxedo jacket and pants layered over a black T-shirt and paired with Gucci loafers — obviously with the classic slightly slicked-back hair.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Nicole Weingart/Bravo
C: Caption . PHOTO: Nicole Weingart/Bravo
R: Caption . PHOTO: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Katie Maloney wore a full tulle look complete with a bedazzled choker and high-low hemline. She matched her heels to her neckpiece with a sparkly pair of pumps.

Lala Kent also went for the sparkle, rocking a metallic cheetah-print ensemble with an asymmetrical neckline and side cutout. The dress was completed with a thigh-high slit.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Nicole Weingart/Bravo
R: Caption . PHOTO: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump sported a skin-tight black maxi dress with gemstone embellishments on the arms, completing the look with matching earrings and sparkly heels.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Nicole Weingart/Bravo
R: Caption . PHOTO: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Scheana Shay donned a tight-fitting ruched gold spaghetti strap maxi dress, and Tom Schwartz kept things cool with his blue pinstripe suit.

