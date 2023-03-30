Ariana Madix Releases 'Cooler Than You' Merch Amid Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal

Ariana Madix is turning heartbreak into money in the bank amid her ongoing infidelity drama with her ex, Tom Sandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules reality star, 37, appears to be moving on with some new merch, which features jabs at her highly publicized breakup and now-immortalized pop culture quotes.

Now known as "Scandoval," news broke of the Tom Tom restaurant owner's affair on March 3 with his and Madix's costar, Raquel Leviss, 28. Sources told PEOPLE at the time that the affair had been going on for six months, leaving Madix "blindsided" and "devastated" by the revelation after a seven-year relationship with her live-in boyfriend, 39.

After lengthy apologies and public statements given by all parties involved, Madix is now capitalizing on her difficult situation.

"Hey guys I'm on set so I have to be quiet and I can't talk long but I really wanted to share something exciting with you so if you go to this link something cool is there," the actress wrote on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, teasing her Team Ariana website. Madix is currently filming the Lifetime movie, Buying Back My Daughter.

On the site, fans can buy items such as a pink hoodie featuring the words, "It's not me, it's you," and a tote bag with Madix's famed 2020 quote from the show, "I'm smarter than you. I'm prettier than you. I'm cooler than you. Get over it."

Other breakup swag includes "Bad Bitches Only" long-sleeved tees and baby tee crop tops, along with a "Born Cool" bucket hat and a "Wet Blanket," shirt, referencing what Madix's castmates have called her.

Continuing on with the reality show in the wake of her unfortunate drama, a source tells PEOPLE that Madix "is so strong, and she did great" while filming the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules on March 23, which was largely focused on Sandoval and Leviss, as well as the fallout from their months-long affair.

The insider adds that Madix and Katie Maloney — who are opening a sandwich shop together called Something About Her — "are putting all of this energy into their business and moving faster than ever towards opening."

Meanwhile, "Tom and Raquel were defensive, and it was basically everyone against them. They are not displaying empathy at all," the source says.

Additionally, costar Scheana Shay praised Madix on the March 24 episode of her Scheananigan's podcast, saying it was "disgusting" for Madix to find out about the affair "the way she did."

"And then, it's just out there for the whole world," Shay said. "But I think the way that the whole world has rallied behind her, she just has this crazy sense of empowerment that she's just pulling through and pushing through, and she's doing as best as she can."