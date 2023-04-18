Ariana Madix's Fun-Filled Coachella Weekend Included a New Teeny-Tiny Tattoo

The Vanderpump Rules star got a little alien tattoo at the festival

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 18, 2023 11:49 AM
Ariana Madix Gets Alien Tattoo at Coachella with Brand New Beau
Photo: Bradley Kearns/instagram

Ariana Madix is just out to have fun now.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, just took a trip to Coachella in Indio, California, with a group of friends and came back with a brand new tattoo.

Madix — who has recently become the center of what fans call "Scandoval," following her ex-boyfriend of nine years and VPR co-star Tom Sandoval cheating on her with their onscreen colleague Raquel Leviss — seems to be living her best life post-breakup.

In a recap video of her weekend posted to Instagram, Madix is seen dancing in the desert sun, partying with close friends, enjoying the biggest names in music and getting a tattoo at POOSH's Coachella pop-up, Camp POOSH.

At Kourtney Kardashian's brand's music festival activation, which was styled to look like a summer camp, Madix lays on that tattoo table of celebrity tattoo artist JONBOY — who has inked celebs like Drew Barrymore and Amelia Gray Hamlin — and receives a small, fine-line alien head tattoo from the artist on her left arm.

Ariana Madix Gets Alien Tattoo at Coachella with Brand New Beau
Bradley Kearns/instagram

That's not all the video showed, though; also, in the recap, Madix was seen cozying up and dancing with fitness instructor Daniel Wei.

Madix was shown sitting on Wei's shoulders while watching performers, hugging the fitness instructor and, in her Instagram Story, cuddling up on the grass while they waited for Frank Ocean.

An inside source told PEOPLE, "Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn't jumping into anything serious. What you're seeing is a woman who is single and having fun."

Madix herself told PEOPLE at Coachella that she's feeling "amazing" at the moment.

