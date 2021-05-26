Ariana Grande Wore Her Signature Ponytail and Winged Eyeliner on Her Wedding Day

Get all the details on Ariana Grande's timeless bridal beauty look

Whether it's crazy-cool cat eyes or sky-high ponytails, Ariana Grande never shies away from bold beauty moments. But for her wedding to Dalton Gomez, she gave her signature hair and makeup look a timeless and elegant bridal twist.

To complement her strapless, custom Vera Wang Haute column gown, Grande's hairstylist Josh Liu styled the "Positions" singer's brunette hair down the center, then slicked it back into a half-up ponytail. He enhanced the retro look (inspired by Jo Stockton in Funny Face) by twirling her ends in rollers which left her hair with soft, bouncy curls.

Grande didn't wear any hair accessories, aside from her shoulder-length tulle Vera Wang veil adorned with a feminine bow on the top.

The singer turned to makeup artist Ash K. Holm to do her dreamy bridal makeup. "Congratulations @arianagrande & Dalton 🤍 You are truly the most beautiful bride 💎 Wishing you a lifetime of happiness. It was an honor to be apart of this day. ILYSM 🤍," Holm wrote on Instagram.

Holm kept Grande's makeup matte and minimal with the main focal point on her eyes. She blended out a soft, natural brown smoky eye and added definition with a slim, winged cat eye and lots of lashes. For the lips, Holm applied a matte, mauve-nude lipstick to tie the whole look together.

As for her jewelry, Grande wore her engagement ring, wedding band and a pair of extra-sentimental pearl and diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

The earring design matched her unique engagement ring (featuring one pearl and one upside-down diamond) which both carry significance. Vogue reports that the design represents "appreciating the lowest or the 'upside down' moments in her life and how they have contributed to where and who she is now."

The look wouldn't be complete without her go-to shoe style — platform pumps! — with a pair by Giuseppe Zanotti selected for the big day.

Earlier this month, Grande's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple tied the knot in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony at their home with "less than 20 people" in attendance.

"They got married," her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The couple married at their Montecito home where the two "spend a lot of time," a source told PEOPLE.

"It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house," the source said. The wedding photos Grande shared on Instagram gave a look inside their home, which was decorated with candles and flower petals hanging from the ceiling.