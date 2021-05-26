Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot at their Montecito, California home earlier this month

All About Ariana Grande's Custom Vera Wang Wedding Dress and Sentimental Pearl and Diamond Earrings

Ariana Grande is one beautiful bride!

Nearly 10 days after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Grande, 27, married Dalton Gomez, 25, in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Montecito, California home, the pop star finally revealed pics of her elegant, custom Vera Wang Haute wedding dress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Grande shared multiple photos of the beautiful setting (featuring flowers cascading from the ceiling) and her gorgeous wedding day look on social media.

Ariana Grande wedding Credit: Stefan Kohli

According to Vogue, Wang made Grande a promise at the Met Gala several years ago that she would design the pop star's wedding day look when the time came.

And she stuck to her word! Wang designed a strapless lily-white silk charmeuse empire waist column gown with open, plunging back custom for Grande, which she wore with a hand-pleated tulle bubble veil (with a bow accent!).

Ariana Grande wedding Credit: Stefan Kohli

"ArianaGrande, to a truly magical muse, what an incredible journey this has been for all of us at Vera Wang," the designer captioned a post of Grande posing in the gown on Instagram. "A joy and a honor! Wishing you and Dalton a lifetime of happiness. XX V "

The star kept her jewelry minimal only wearing her engagement ring, wedding band and a pair of extra-sentimental pearl and pear-shaped diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

The earring design matched her unique engagement ring (featuring one pearl and one upside-down diamond) which both carry significance. Vogue reports that the design represents "appreciating the lowest or the 'upside down' moments in her life and how they have contributed to where and who she is now."

Ariana Grande wedding Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande | Credit: Stefan Kohli

For her big day, she accessorized with her go-to shoe style (platform pumps!) with a pair by Giuseppe Zanotti.

While Grande loves to play with sparkle, for her wedding day, makeup artist Ash K. Holm gave her a more subdued, matte eye look and soft winged cat eye. For her lipstick, the singer went with a matte mauve hue.

As for her hair, Grande stuck with one of her signature styles: a center-parted, half up ponytail with the ends blown out into a soft curl.

Dalton looked dapper in a classic black Tom Ford suit and tie with matching leather loafers.

Ariana Grande wedding Credit: Stefan Kohli

Earlier this month, Grande's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple tied the knot in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony at their home with "less than 20 people" in attendance.

"They got married," her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Grande announced her engagement to Gomez, a real estate agent, in December when she posted a photo of her ring along with the caption, "Forever n then some." They started dating in January 2020 and spent the pandemic social distancing at her L.A. home.

Ariana Grande engagement to Dalton Gomez Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez | Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram