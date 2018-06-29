Ariana Grande Shows Love for Fiancé Pete Davidson by Wearing a Sweatshirt with His Face on It

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may have only just confirmed their whirlwind relationship and engagement to the public, but now that they have, the couple hasn’t stopped sharing public displays of affection towards one another.

Just one day after packing on the PDA while shopping together in N.Y.C., Grande showed off her love for Davidson on her Instagram story by wearing a slouchy sweatshirt with a photograph of her fiancé printed right across the front.

The couple reportedly moved into a new apartment together in an over-the-top luxury building in Manhattan, where they’ve been spending their time during Davidson’s hiatus from Saturday Night Live and a few weeks before from Grande drops her new album, Sweetener.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande celebrated her 25th birthday with Davidson this past Tuesday at Frames Bowling Lounge, where they sang karaoke in a private room with friends and the pop star’s brother, Frankie.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 24, made sure to wish Grande a happy birthday just minutes after midnight on Tuesday. Davidson shared a photo of himself carrying the singer on his back, with Grande looking happy in the image as she looked over her shoulder at the camera and stuck out her tongue.

“Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed 🙂 i love you sm ☁⚡😍,” he wrote in the caption.

Splash News

Davidson confirmed his engagement to Grande while making an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson told Fallon. “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

“It’s so funny to walk down the street because dudes are walking by,” he explained as he reenacted someone tipping their hat to him, adding, “Did you see that Derek Jeter commercial? He’s retiring and everybody tips their hat.”

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Stars Wearing Other Stars on Their Clothes

PEOPLE confirmed the couple’s whirlwind engagement a week before Davidson spoke out publicly about the relationship. “It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time.” Davidson sealed the deal with a 3-carat, $93,000 pear-shaped diamond engagement ring, which Grande was first spotted wearing in early June.