Ariana Grande will make her debut as a coach on season 21 of The Voice

Ariana Grande Wears Flower Crop Top and Thigh-High Boots in Style 'Outtakes' from The Voice

Ariana Grande is already serving looks ahead of her debut as a coach on The Voice.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter shared a few of her style "outtakes" from the show on Instagram. In a number of the images, she wore a black flower-shaped crop top and mini skirt, topping it off with a pair of thigh-high boots.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Grande also showed off a second look, which consisted of a pink-patterned bralette and matching pants. In one chic selfie, she posed in front of a mirror, pairing the outfit with a brown suede jacket. To compliment both looks, Grande had her hair styled in her signature sleek ponytail.

"outtakes @alfredoflores @nbcthevoice," she wrote in the caption, giving a shout out to photographer Alfredo Flores as well as the reality competition series, which will return this fall.

Ariana Grande Shows Style 'Outtakes’ from The Voice

Ariana Grande Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram

In March, the "7 Rings" singer announced that she would be replacing Nick Jonas, 28, for season 21 of the singing competition series.

"surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining [Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton] next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!" Grande tweeted. "[Nick Jonas,] we will miss you."

Grande joins an exclusive list of iconic artists including Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Shakira and Christina Aguilera, to serve as coaches on the NBC show.

Ariana Grande The Voice Ariana Grande | Credit: Ariana Grande/Twitter

Last month, ahead of Grande's debut, Jonas offered her a few words of advice while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I mean, Ariana - as we all know - is one of the best singers in the game and she's gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you," Jonas joked, referring to his fellow coaches on the show.

"We've been feeding her lots of useful advice," added Legend, as Jonas sarcastically replied, "Yeah, I'm sure."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Along with Grande's preparations for the show, she's also been pretty busy in her personal life as well. Last month, the "thank u, next" singer tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25-year-old real estate agent.

Ariana Grande wedding Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande | Credit: Stefan Kohli

"They got married," Grande's rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. "It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."