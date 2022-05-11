Ariana Grande Rocks Custom Vera Wang Bridesmaid Look for Brother Frankie's Wedding 

The “7 Rings” singer gave her signature bow style a wedding revamp as she attended the "galactic" ceremony

Ariana Grande is a bombshell bridesmaid!

Last week, the "Positions" singer wore a custom Vera Wang dress to older brother Frankie's cosmic-themed wedding to Hale Leon.

For her sexy take on wedding attire, Grande wore a two-piece set, which included a daring cutout bralette top (that showed her ribcage ink) and a matching maxi skirt with a revealing high slit. She completed the look with a black bow, which she tied around her half updo, and a dainty pair of heart studs.

Ariana Grande Rocks Custom Vera Wang Bridesmaid Dress for Brother Frankie's Wedding

Her makeup was equally as stunning and was done in classic Ariana fashion. Using her R.E.M. Beauty line, makeup artist Ash K Holm created a signature Ariana beauty moment including a bold winged eyeliner, a shimmery bronze lid and a brick red lip finished with gloss.

Ariana Grande Rocks Custom Vera Wang Bridesmaid Dress for Brother Frankie's Wedding

Grande and Vera Wang have a special bond when it comes to wedding ensembles. Last year, the designer created an Audrey Hepburn inspired wedding gown – a sleek white dress complete with a heart shaped neckline and open back – for the performer's marriage to Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande wedding

The Voice judge, 28, expressed her love for the newlywed couple on her Instagram stories, reposting a photo of the two kissing at the altar.

"two very incredible and cosmically destined souls," she captioned the story. "i love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games."

On her new brother-in-law she wrote: "hale, I adore you. you are the most happy-making and divine addition to all of our lives. thank you for loving [Frankie] the way that you do. it's all i've ever wanted for him."

Frankie Grande and Hale Leon engagement shoot

Frankie and Leon tied the knot on May 4th in a Star Wars-themed ceremony held in Boca Raton, Florida. The Big Brother star announced his surprise nuptials on Instagram, detailing the private, out of this world celebration.

"Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande‼️🤵🏼❤️🤵🏻‍♂️ Yup! We're MARRIED! Surprise! 🎉😝," Frankie captioned the post. "Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy. 🪐✨"

Frankie went on to describe the intimate ceremony, which was officiated by his mother Joan Grande, writing, "It brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God."