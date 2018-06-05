Ariana Grande’s nearly unrecognizable look on the July cover of Vogue U.K. has earned a lot of Internet praise and social media love for the 24-year-old pop star. But her biggest fan remains new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Davidson commented on Grande’s Instagram gallery showcasing the photo shoot, and — true to form— he didn’t hold back his feelings.

“Ummmmmm hiiiiiiiiiiii. i’m the luckiest contest winner ever,” the 24-year-old SNL star wrote, to which Grande replied (spotted via Comments by Celebs), “Nahhhh i am.”

Davidson wasn’t the only one to praise the singer’s shoot.

Bella Hadid commented “omg hi,” while her sister Gigi Hadid called out Grande on her Instagram story, writing, “Omg my angel.”

Katy Perry wrote, “Omg I’ve never seen you like this,” followed up quickly with a comforting “LOVE.”

Courtesy Gigi Hadid

The shoot — by photographer Craig McDean — features Grande with a very natural, barely there makeup look. The star ditches her signature cat eye and contour foundation look for a fresh-faced palate with a flushed rosy cheek and pale pink lip created by celebrity makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo. She even gives a rare glimpse at her freckles.

See the full Ariana Grande feature in the July issue of Vogue, available on digital download now or on newsstands Friday, June 8th. Craig McDean

For her hair, Grande forgoes her signature ponytail and brunette shade for a long dirty blonde mane, the color courtesy of Chris Appleton. Appleton is known for working some serious magic with wigs and extensions, and is also the mane master behind Kim Kardashian West’s famous blonde hair transformation.

See the full Ariana Grande feature in the July issue of Vogue, available on digital download now or on newsstands Friday, June 8th. Craig McDean

“Simply stunning in so many ways,” Appleton shared on Instagram of Grande’s effortless and understated glam shoot.



See the full Ariana Grande feature in the July issue of Vogue, available on digital download now or on newsstands Friday, June 8th. Craig McDean

In the interview, Grande gets very candid about her battle with anxiety, saying her nerves have been in overdrive.

“I think a lot of people have anxiety, especially right now, My anxiety has anxiety,” she shares in the candid interview. “No. I’ve always had anxiety. I’ve never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour it was the most severe I think it’s ever been.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Into You: Ariana Grande’s Romance Rewind — a Look Into her Past Loves

RELATED VIDEO: Five Things To Know About Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

Grande began dating Davidson shortly after her breakup from rapper Mac Miller last month, and the couple have been showering each other with plenty of social media love. Last Wednesday, he made their relationship Instagram official by posting a new photo of himself and Grande posing in Harry Potter wizard robes.

One day later, Grande shared her own PDA-heavy Instagram photo post alongside Davidson, writing, “I thought u into my life woah ! look at my mind.”

And over the weekend, Davidson made his affection for Grande permanent.

On Saturday, the comedian got two new tattoos that appear to reference Grande.

Tattoo artist London Reese shared a photograph of a black bunny ear mask — which looks similar to the accessory worn by Grande on the Dangerous Woman album cover — behind Davidson’s ear.

“We had a good night,” Reese captioned the photograph.