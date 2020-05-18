Ariana Grande Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear These Classic White Sneakers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ariana Grande and Kate Middleton have something in common: They’re both fans of Superga sneakers.

Grande posted a picture on her Instagram Stories wearing a pair of white platform sneakers from Superga, a footwear brand worn by Middleton and other celebs like Emma Watson, Nina Dobrev, and Alessandra Ambrosio. But her feet weren’t the only ones in the picture — another pair was next to hers, and it’s pretty safe to say they belong to her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

As fascinating as the pop star’s love life may be, it’s her shoes that really stand out in the photo against the clear blue sky. They’re Superga’s Acotw Platform Sneakers, and you can buy a pair for yourself from Zappos for $48. The shoes usually go for $80, but they happen to be 40 percent off right now.

The platform design is a fun twist on otherwise classic white lace-ups. It gives them a slightly more playful look that you could easily pair with casual jeans or a fun dress. And not only do they look cute, but they’re also a comfortable footwear option thanks to a cushioned footbed and natural rubber outsole. They also feature a cotton upper that’s breathable enough to keep your feel cool even when temperatures rise.

One Zappos shopper said, “I went on vacation with my boyfriend and did a lot of walking with no pain of any sort. Plus I got quite a few compliments! Love these!”

The celebrity-approved shoes check boxes when it comes to comfort and style, so head to Zappos to grab a pair for yourself while they’re still on sale. You’ll want to wear them all summer long.

Buy It! Superga Acotw Platform Sneaker, $48 (orig. $80); zappos.com