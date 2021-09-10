Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Ariana Grande Says It Was 'So Hard' Keeping Her New Makeup Line a Secret for the 'Past Two Years'

Ariana Grande is relieved to finally share her beauty brand with the world.

The "God Is a Woman" singer, 28, is launching her very own makeup line, r.e.m. beauty, and she told Allure for the magazine's October 2021 issue that it was a difficult secret to keep as she tested products and curated the endeavor over the past two years.

"Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, 'Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?' And me being like, 'I don't know,' sweating. It was so hard to keep a secret for this long," she said.

Grande said she gave a lot of thought to the "crowded" marketplace of singers kickstarting their own makeup lines, explaining that, in her eyes, the more the merrier.

"I've thought a lot about this, of course, because I don't want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever," she said. "I think that ... I wear my peers' makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I'm not going to say, 'Oh, there's too many female artists.' I love and I'm [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it's just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music."

Grande said one of the first big "drops" of her beauty line will be dedicated to eyes, which she said are "our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything."

"They're our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes," she explained.

Last month, an Instagram page and website for r.e.m. beauty appeared, seemingly named after the singer's 2018 song off her album Sweetener. Teasing the beauty line, several billboards across Times Square in New York City also appeared saying "r.e.m. coming soon."