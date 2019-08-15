Image zoom Ariana Grande/ Instagram; Theo Wargo/Getty

Ariana Grande just proved she’s always been the queen of the sky-high ponytail!

The pop star, 26, posted a childhood school photo on Instagram sporting her signature hairstyle — a perky ponytail situated on the top of her head.

“if anything …. she’s consistent,” Grande captioned the adorable throwback pic on Thursday.

A former Nickelodeon actress, Grande burst onto the music scene in 2013 with her debut album, Yours Truly, and she’s been rocking the style ever since. The high ponytail has no-doubt become part of her signature look (along with thigh-high boots and black winged liner) but Grande has experimented with many variations of it.

Last year, the “7 Rings” singer spoke out about her infamous hairstyle after fans noticed that her perky pony was slowly drifting lower down her head leading up to the release of her album, Sweetener.

“The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I’m proud of that,” Grande, 24, told Fader for her summer cover story.

“Old pony? I don’t know if she’s that girl. But new pony? I like her. I mean, it’s like a Victoria Secret angel without angel wings. It’s still her without them, but when she’s with them it’s like, Ohh, I get it, she’s an angel,” the star continued.

And that wasn’t the first time the “thank u, next” musician opened up about her longtime love affair with her hair.

“I feel like there’s a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million!…It brings me so much joy, honestly. Every time I put my hair up, it’s like a surprise,” she said in an interview with Byrdie. “Like, I forget how much I love it, and then I tie it back and I’m like, ‘I love this look! Ooh, girl!’ Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It’s like true love.”

In 2014, Grande revealed that the reason she sticks with a ponytail most often is due to the damage she did to her hair from years of bleaching it and dyeing it red for her Nickelodeon show Sam & Cat.

“My actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down … As annoying as it is for y’all to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it’s all that works for now (and I’m comfortable for the first time in years),” she said.