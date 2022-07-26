Ariana Grande Shares Rare Makeup-Free Selfie to Show Off Beauty Transformation

Ariana Grande is glowing in her latest bare-faced selfie.

On Monday, the "positions'' singer gave a rare glimpse at her makeup-free face in a before-and-after makeup transformation using products from her line R.E.M. Beauty.

For the "before" shot posted to her Instagram Story, Grande, 29, filmed a quick video while giving the camera a shy smile. She also wore what appears to be a black dress with a lace bustier and her hair in a casual bun.

Then, just like magic, her "after" makeup look — bronzed cheeks, glossy lips and feathery eyebrows and lashes — was revealed in the following Story slide.

Ariana Grande posts her makeup-free face in her Instagram story Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande has been busy promoting R.E.M. Beauty's new Chapter 3: On Your Collar collection, which introduced five new lip products back in June.

In May, she also gave her beauty line a taste of wedding glam, repping R.E.M. Beauty for her brother Frankie's Star Wars-themed wedding to Hale Leon.

Thanks to makeup artist Ash K Holm, Grande rocked her signature winged eyeliner, bronzy eye makeup and a glossy brick-hued lip.

The classic look paired perfectly with the singer's custom Vera Wang bridesmaid ensemble — a sexy two-piece set featuring a cutout bralette and skirt with a high slit.

Ariana Grande Rocks Custom Vera Wang Bridesmaid Dress for Brother Frankie's Wedding Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram

In addition to playing beauty entrepreneur, the "thank u next" singer has also been focusing her attention on her new role as Glinda in John M. Chu's film adaptation of Wicked.

In a "get the look" video posted to R.E.M. Beauty's YouTube channel, Grande answered questions from fans while doing her makeup, taking the opportunity to lay rumors around her upcoming music to rest (her last album, Positions, was released in October 2020).

"This is a question I'm nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans," Grande responded an record-related inquiry. "The truth is, I have not begun an album."

She then went on to explain that, shortly after releasing Positions, she heard about the Wicked audition. She decided to focus on preparing for the opportunity all while shooting The Voice — making her incredibly busy.

ariana grande Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"So I was, like, shooting and then also doing lessons every day, 'cause I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came," she explained. "I had no idea when it was coming, but I was just like, I want to be ready to go in."

Grande went on to share how sentimental the role is to her, calling her new movie gig "the most incredible gift of my entire life," adding that Glinda is a "role that I've adored since I'm 10 years old."