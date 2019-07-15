Ariana Grande Reveals New Givenchy Campaign and Says She's 'Honored' to 'Wear These Looks'

Ariana Grande‘s new Givenchy campaign is here!

Grande, 26, shared a slideshow of portraits from the project on Instagram on Monday and expressed her gratitude for the iconic French fashion house.

“Honored to be your girl and wear these looooks @givenchyofficial ☁️☁️☁️ happy campaign reveal day. can’t wait for everybody to see all of the photos,” the singer captioned the post.

In the photos, Grande, who wore her hair styled in her signature high ponytail, can be seen in a pleated floral dress, an oversized off-the-shoulder blouse and a tailored green blazer .

The debut campaign, which is for Givenchy’s Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, has fittingly been named #Arivenchy, Givenchy explained in a press release.

The images, taken by photographer Craig McDean, reflect the portraits favored by Hubert de Givenchy, who called the style “the Givenchy sitting.”

Grande’s partnership with Givenchy was first announced in May.

Explaining why she was chosen as the face Givenchy said in a press release, “She naturally embodies the spirit of the Givenchy women with impertinence, generosity and a lightning wit — all cloaked in a touch of mystery.”

Grande raved over the brand, sharing, “It is a House I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honor.”

“I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it,” she added. “Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”

Grande went on to confirm the announcement on social media, sharing a variety of photos and videos of herself wearing a black Givenchy dress and a pearl-adorned hair accessory while standing with her back to the camera.

Since the photos dropped, Twitter users have pointed out that the silhouette of her pics resemble another iconic celebrity muse of the brand, Audrey Hepburn. Grande’s pearl accents are similar to Hepburn’s string of pearls worn with her Givenchy black gown in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Others pointed out that a profile shot of Grande also looked similar to a photo shoot of Hepburn’s.

Grande has been longtime fan of the actress. She has a tattoo on the back of her neck of the French phrase, “mille tendresse”, that was popularized by Breakfast at Tiffany’s. (Her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson memorably got the same phrase on the back of his neck.)

Opening up about Grande’s signature style, her stylist Law Roach recently told PEOPLE he always incorporates four things into every outfit: a mini skirt, crop top, ponytail and boots.

“I always like to say if you put anyone behind a screen with a long pony, an A-line skirt, an over-the-knee boot, the first thing that comes to everybody’s mind is now Ariana Grande,” Roach told PEOPLE. “I really do think that one of her ponytails will end up in the Smithsonian one day, that’s how iconic I believe that ponytail is.”