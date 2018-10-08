Ariana Grande brought back a once-deleted behind-the-scenes photo from her “God Is a Woman” music video shoot with famed photographers Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott.

For the video, which has over 137 million views on YouTube, the 25-year-old pop star was filmed nude in a pool of paint with swipes of lavender body paint covering up her breasts. Grande posted a behind-the-scenes photo showing her painted body with her arms in the air on her Instagram leading up to her single’s release over the summer, but later removed it from her feed. On Monday, Grande reposted the exact risqué shot as a throwback.

Grande captioned the photo, “titty paint.”

She also admitted that she deleted the photo and guided her fans through her thought process of reposting it by adding the hashtags, “I’ve posted this and deleted it before,” “it’s okay,” “maybe it’ll stay this time,” and “who knows.”

When Grande first posted a topless clip from her music video on Instagram leading up to her single’s release, the star’s fiancé Pete Davidson, 24, praised her body commenting, “YUM YUM YUM.”

Perhaps this is a sign Grande is starting to put herself in the spotlight more, after taking some “much needed” time for herself following the news of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death. The singer has since expressed her desire to go on tour to reconnect with her fans.

“I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but hi. ily. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted,” Grande responded to a fan who told her to “take all the time” she needed to heal.

i kno. but i miss u. i’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do shows and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but hi ily. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 28, 2018

While many fans were elated to hear about the potential tour, some were hesitant with one person telling the singer, “we don’t want you to go on tour and then regret it.”

Grande responded, “Id never regret it. my happiest moments are with y’all and on stage and stuff. i think it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn. hi i’m being too honest and people r gonna tear me apart but idc anymore. lol.”