Ariana Grande is thankful to have close friends by her side as she moves past her breakup with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson. And part of that healing process is to say goodbye to another tattoo that reminds her of their relationship.

The “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, posted a video clinking glasses of champagne with her friends, which captured a slight change to the “Reborn” tattoo on her left hand that she got with Davidson, 24, while the couple was still together. The New York Post‘s Page Six pointed out that Grande seems to be in the process of removing the tattoo, as the phrase looked like it had been replaced with the shape of a feather.

As Grande showed her changing tattoo, the star also thanked her friends for their support in the wake of her breakup with the SNL comedian.

“i have no words to describe how much i love and am eternally grateful for these human beings who constantly help me turn lemons into lemonade and literally heal me and put me back together. i love @lexie1225 @victoriamonet @dougmiddlebrook and aaron simon gross forever,” Grande captioned the Boomerang on her Instagram Story.

During first public appearance since her split with Davidson at Wicked’s 15th-anniversary TV special the pop star covered up another sentimental tattoo. She wore a Band-Aid on the top of her left ring finger – which just so happens to be the same spot as her “Pete” tattoo. Grande debuted the cursive tattoo tribute to her former fiancé at the end of June.

Davidson has also been concealing some of the tattoos he had inked on his body during his relationship with the singer.

Shortly after the two started dating, Davidson got a bunny-eared mask tattoo behind his ear in honor of Grande. But just days before announcing their break up, fans noticed the bunny ears were transformed into a heart-shaped tattoo with a small lowercase “a” next to the design.

The former couple share a total of five designs and nine total tattoos inspired by their whirlwind romance.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

PEOPLE confirmed Grande and Davidson ended their engagement on Oct.14, just four months after the actor popped the question.

“It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source told us at the time. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

The couple’s split came shortly after Grande endured a difficult few weeks as she came to terms with the loss of former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died from an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 7. After venting about her emotional exhaustion to her Twitter followers, the star took some much-needed time off.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team said as they announced Grande would not be attending the Emmy Awards on Sept. 18. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”