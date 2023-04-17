Ariana Grande Reveals Her 'Wicked' Character Will Use r.e.m. beauty in the Film: 'Glinda Wears a Few Things'

Ariana Grande has a lot to celebrate.

In a new YouTube video celebrating one year of her brand r.em. beauty being sold at Ulta stores, Grande sat down for a candid Q&A session from her fans — all while painting her face with her go-to r.e.m. beauty products.

While Grande dished on plenty of exciting things — including teasing upcoming products and raving about what she's most proud of, it was her answer to one fan's question about her upcoming movie Wicked that had viewers truly salivating.

When a fan asked the actress, who will play Glinda in the film currently in production, if r.e.m. beauty found a home on the Wicked set, Grande got into the details about what she's actually wearing in the film. Spoiler alert: it's r.e.m. beauty!

"Glinda wears a few things," Grande shares. "I told my beautiful makeup artist, Nuria, who I love with all my heart, I said, 'I don't want to go into this with any sort of rules or requests; I want us to find her from the ground up. I want to just sit down and let you play and we'll find her together.'"

Grande continued, "I just wanted to be a new girl and find Glinda with her."

To Grande's surprise and delight, her makeup artist was open to using r.e.m. beauty, telling the actress that she thought the products were "beautiful."

But before you get too excited to re-create your own Glinda look, you're going to have to wait until the movie comes out next year, as Grande said she didn't want to reveal any more info than that. "I will tell you later," she said of when she'll reveal which products found a home in the movie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grande touched on a few other fun things during her GRWM video, including addressing the rumors that r.e.m. beauty had a foundation coming.

"The rumor about the foundation is real!" she gushed when asked.

"There have been some delays; we have a couple of things that have been a little delayed because we did a big transition, and we are kind of settling into our new version of r.e.m. beauty," she added.

REM Beauty via Youtube

The "positions" singer also went back to her roots and drew a flawless winged liner on her lids — also showing off how the veins in her eyelid make a heart when she doesn't have makeup on. She effortlessly drew one eye on before asking fans to wish her luck to do the other eye, but in the end, her muscle memory kicked in and everything came out perfect.