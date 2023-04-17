Ariana Grande Reveals Her 'Wicked' Character Will Use r.e.m. beauty in the Film: 'Glinda Wears a Few Things'

Products that Grande helped create found a home in her 2024 movie

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 17, 2023 05:57 PM
Ariana Grande Talks Favorite REM products
Photo: REM Beauty via Youtube

Ariana Grande has a lot to celebrate.

In a new YouTube video celebrating one year of her brand r.em. beauty being sold at Ulta stores, Grande sat down for a candid Q&A session from her fans — all while painting her face with her go-to r.e.m. beauty products.

While Grande dished on plenty of exciting things — including teasing upcoming products and raving about what she's most proud of, it was her answer to one fan's question about her upcoming movie Wicked that had viewers truly salivating.

When a fan asked the actress, who will play Glinda in the film currently in production, if r.e.m. beauty found a home on the Wicked set, Grande got into the details about what she's actually wearing in the film. Spoiler alert: it's r.e.m. beauty!

"Glinda wears a few things," Grande shares. "I told my beautiful makeup artist, Nuria, who I love with all my heart, I said, 'I don't want to go into this with any sort of rules or requests; I want us to find her from the ground up. I want to just sit down and let you play and we'll find her together.'"

Grande continued, "I just wanted to be a new girl and find Glinda with her."

To Grande's surprise and delight, her makeup artist was open to using r.e.m. beauty, telling the actress that she thought the products were "beautiful."

But before you get too excited to re-create your own Glinda look, you're going to have to wait until the movie comes out next year, as Grande said she didn't want to reveal any more info than that. "I will tell you later," she said of when she'll reveal which products found a home in the movie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grande touched on a few other fun things during her GRWM video, including addressing the rumors that r.e.m. beauty had a foundation coming.

"The rumor about the foundation is real!" she gushed when asked.

"There have been some delays; we have a couple of things that have been a little delayed because we did a big transition, and we are kind of settling into our new version of r.e.m. beauty," she added.

Ariana Grande Talks Favorite REM products
REM Beauty via Youtube

The "positions" singer also went back to her roots and drew a flawless winged liner on her lids — also showing off how the veins in her eyelid make a heart when she doesn't have makeup on. She effortlessly drew one eye on before asking fans to wish her luck to do the other eye, but in the end, her muscle memory kicked in and everything came out perfect.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrHiyOgOgFL/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=ab343262-443d-48c3-8d34-9e330510c882. Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o Says 'Goodbye' to Her Sisterlocks Before Debuting Buzzcut: 'You've Been So Good to Me'
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo Says It's a 'Thrill' to Be Engaged to Fiancé Christian McCaffrey (Exclusive)
coachella style
All the Must-See Celebrity Style Moments from Coachella 2023
Hailey Bieber's Classic Coachella Look Includes a Sweet Nod to Justin
Hailey Bieber's Coachella Look Is Classic Cool Girl — and Has a Sweet Nod to Husband Justin Bieber
alessandra ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Channels 'My Little Pony' for Coachella Look: 'Call Me Rainbow Dash' (Exclusive)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: (L-R) Victoria and David Beckham attend the Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty After Party at London Fashion Week hosted by Derek Blasberg and David Beckham, at Marks Club on February 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for YouTube); https://www.instagram.com/victoriabeckham/?hl=en. Victoria Beckham/Instagram
Victoria Beckham Shares a Look at Her Workout — Featuring Shirtless Husband David in Background
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Cynthia Erivo arrives at the global premiere of "Luther: The Fallen Sun" at BFI IMAX Waterloo on March 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
'Wicked' Film Gives First Look at Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba
Lizzo visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo Celebrates Her Looks in Candid Video: 'I Am the Beauty Standard — Catch Up!'
Gisele Bündchen and tom brady divorce
Gisele Bündchen Says She Looks to 'Enjoy the Good Moments' in Candid Post After Tom Brady Divorce
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrD__MyAYyW/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Justin Baldoni/Instagram
Justin Baldoni Cuts His Hair to Donate to Locks of Love Charity: 'And It's Done'
Offset/Instagram
Offset Shows Off Massive Back Tattoo in Honor of Takeoff: 'Love You 4L & After'
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Dove Cameron attends Apple TV+ "Schmigadoon!" Season 2 FYC Event at Saban Media Center on April 13, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Dove Cameron Confirms She Auditioned for Ariana Grande's Role of Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie
brie larson; the marvel; Marvel Studios
Brie Larson Shares Her Super Bra and Tank Top Hack from 'The Marvels' Set
The Dukes Of Hazzard - 2005
Yes, Jessica Simpson Still Has Her Daisy Dukes from 'Dukes of Hazzard' in Her Closet (Exclusive)
Gabrielle Union Shares Pics From Vacation — Including a Shot in Her Teeny Bikini
Gabrielle Union Shares Pics from Vacation — Including One in a Yellow Thong Bikini
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Lisa Rinna attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna Says She Loves That Her Unique Style Makes People 'Feel Uncomfortable' (Exclusive)