Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Coordinate in Neon Jackets: 'Subtle Like Our Love'

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s love is influencing their wardrobe.

The “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, shared a mirror selfie of herself and her fiancé on Instagram one day after made their red carpet debut the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Grande wore a neon green coach jacket while Davidson, 24, stood behind her wearing a neon pink version as he planted a kiss on her forehead.

She joked about the bright colors in the caption, writing, “Subtle jus like our love.”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Ariana Grande/Instagram

RELATED: Ariana Grande Performs ‘God Is a Woman’ with More Than 50 Diverse Female Dancers by Her Side

The two lovebirds walked their first red carpet as a couple on Monday night in New York City more than two months after getting engaged.

The couple didn’t hold back with Grande kissing Davidson in front of the cameras. At one point, the “Successful” singer stared at the Saturday Night Live comedian adoringly as he wrapped his arm around her and leaned in.

Inside the event, the pair looked super cute and cuddly, smiling and whispering together during the show.

Grande also gave her fiancé a shout out as she was accepting the award for Best Pop.

“Pete Davidson thank you for existing,” she remarked at the end of her speech.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/WireImage

PEOPLE confirmed that Grande and Davidson had recently started dating in late May. Then, just weeks later on June 11, PEOPLE confirmed they were engaged. The comedian popped the question with a massive 3-carat diamond ring.

RELATED: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Most TMI, PDA-Filled Moments, Ranked

In July, Grande, who will be performing “God Is a Woman” at the VMAs, defended herself and her relationship after fans criticized her decision to name one of the tracks on her new album Sweetener after the Saturday Night Live star.

“He’s my fiancé. This is my album. I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK,” she wrote to one fan. “I won’t be offended. Still wishing y’all all the love in the world.”