Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Show Off Matching Black Heart Tattoos Weeks After Split

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were infamous for getting matching tattoos while together, but it looks like things haven’t changed even after their split.

The ex-pair, who called things off in October, each showed off a new black heart tattoo recently — Davidson’s ink behind his ear, Grande’s on her left finger — both of which covered up former ink dedicated to each other.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Early on in their relationship, the Saturday Night Live star, 25, got a Playboy-inspired bunny ears mask (the one Grande wore on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album) tattooed on the left side of his neck.

But just days before they announced their split, Davidson had covered the ink with a large black heart.

Pete Davidson's tattoo London Reese/Instagram; Jackie Brown/Splash

And on Friday, while teasing her upcoming “Thank U, Next” music video, Grande, 25, posted a photo to Instagram featuring her new ink: a black heart on her left ring finger.

The new design hid her cursive “Pete” tattoo, which she had debuted for her former fiancé at the end of June, but later covered with a band-aid days after breaking up.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer is known for using black hearts on social media, especially in the wake of her split. After a fan asked Grande if the symbol had a hidden meaning, the pop star simply stated that it was because she was feeling “empty.”

“jk i’m empty and my heart is black now so,” she tweeted on Nov. 15.

Ariana Grande's tweet Ariana Grande/Twitter

RELATED: Every Single Tattoo Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Have Gotten to Make Their Love Permanent

Davidson and Grande have a total of five shared designs and nine total tattoos inspired by their whirlwind romance.

The former couple also shared clouds on their finger, the quote “mille tendresse” from the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s on the backs of their necks, and “8418” in honor of Davidson’s late father who died in 9/11 on the singer’s ankle and the comedian’s arm.

In addition, the pair had the word “reborn” and “H2GKMO” (an abbreviation of Grande’s favorite saying, “Honest to God, knock me out”) on their thumbs — which they got after getting engaged in June. Grande, however, has since covered the word with a feather.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

RELATED: Pete Davidson Gets a Breakfast at Tiffany’s-Inspired Neck Tattoo to Match Fiancée Ariana Grande

After ending their engagement, Davidson joked about his tattoos in his former fiancée’s honor.

“What else is going on? Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m f— zero for two in the tattoo [department],” he remarked at a comedy benefit show alongside Judd Apatow.

His comment referenced the fact that before his relationship with Grande, he got ex-girlfriend Cazzie David’s face inked on his arm. That tattoo has also since been covered.

“Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is,” he joked during his routine.

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Loved Ones ‘Are Relieved’ They Broke Up: Source

Once Apatow joined Davidson onstage, the SNL star revealed that even his friends had come to agree with all the critics who spoke out against the couple’s decision to get matching tattoos.

“So, obviously you know I, we [Ariana] broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos,” he said. “And it was like in a magazine like, was Pete Davidson stupid? And 93 percent of it said yes.”

“So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s— man. They’re literally f— haters,'” he continued. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah f— that. I’m not stupid.’ And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'”