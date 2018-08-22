PapCulture / SplashNews.com

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have their coordinating couple style perfected!

On Tuesday, the singer and Saturday Night Live star stopped by Barnes and Noble in matching sweatshirts, slouchy pants and boots. Better yet, their crewneck tops are merch from Grande’s latest album, Sweetener, which includes a track dedicated to Davidson.

In the song, which is also named after her fiancé, she sings: “I thought you into my life / No better place or a time / Look how they align / Universe must have my back / Fell from the sky into my lap.”

And adds: “And I know you know that you my soulmate / I just wanna be happy.”

The two have been having a matching style streak lately. Before their venture to the store, Grande posted a photo of she and Davidson in matching neon jackets writing in the caption, “Subtle just like our love.”

This more laid-back style from Grande is a big departure from her signature oversize sweatshirt and over-the-knee boots look. She also recently changed-up her style at the 2018 MTV VMAs when she traded her standard sky-high ponytail for a long, flowing style.

So what will Grande’s style be for their wedding? We’ll have a while to wait to see if she sticks to her signatures or changes up her go-to looks for the big day.

She revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday that they’re taking their time with the planning process and the wedding will likely be next year.

“My friends and I, and my mom and everybody have been brainstorming and sharing ideas,” she said. “It’s really fun. I work so much I’ve never spent so much time planning something that’s personal, that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I’m gonna cry. I’m just so excited.”

Grande also gushed about her husband-to-be. “It’s just like a feeling, you know?” the singer told Michael Strahan about knowing Davidson was the one. “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever.’ ”

“You just feel it… He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day,” she went on to say. “I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful.”