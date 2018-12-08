Ariana Grande and Her 93-Year-Old Grandmother Get Tattoos Together — Nonna's First Ink!

It was a night to remember for Ariana Grande and her grandmother!

After being honored at Billboard’s Women in Music event on Thursday night, where the “Thank U, Next” singer received the prestigious Woman of the Year award, Grande and her Nonna, Marjorie Grande, celebrated by getting tattoos together.

Grande, 25, shared the sweet moment to her Instagram Stories where she first captured Nonna, 93, getting a tattoo of “Ciccio” inked on her left ring finger.

Though Nonna’s sentimental ink, which was in honor of her late husband Frank Grande, was only her first tattoo, the Grande matriarch took the pain like a champ.

“I feel fine,” Nonna said matter-of-factly, as her family including Grande’s mom Joan and brother Frankie, watched on. “I’ve had a little bit more excitement than this!”

Nonna even joked mid-inking: “You don’t know what pain is!”

Nonna's tattoo Ariana Grande/Instagram

After Nonna had finished her tattoo, the room burst into applause and cheered, with even Grande’s dog Toulouse jumping up on her grandmother’s lap to join the celebrations.

Later on, the “Sweetener” singer shared the newest addition to her growing tattoo collection. Joining Nonna with a design on her left hand, Grande opted for a crescent moon next to several stars and a sun on the top of her hand.

Grande’s tattoo artist, Mira Mariah — who was also responsible for the inking of Spirited Away‘s main character Chihiro on her forearm — shared the hand design to her own Instagram as well.

“☀️🌙 for the woman of the year,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Mariah also posted a photo with Grande and captioned it: “✨I frkn luv u okay⭐️”

Ariana Grande's tattoo Ariana Grande/Instagram

Earlier on Thursday evening, Grande delivered an emotional acceptance speech, where she struggled to hold back tears as she touched upon her very tumultuous year, which included the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her whirlwind failed romance with Pete Davidson.

“I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life,” she said. “I’m not saying that for sympathy, I’m just saying that because I think a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now…and think, ‘She’s really got her s— together,’ Ya know? Like, ‘She’s really on it.’ Like, ‘She’s got it all.’ “

Grande continued: “I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f— I’m doing so yeah, it’s been a very conflicting one.”

Ariana Grande Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard

Grande and Miller, 26, dated for two years before officially calling it quits in May. Shortly after the pair ended things, Grande and Davidson, 25, began dating. They were engaged less than two months later.

But Grande’s newfound relationship bliss was short-lived when Miller was found dead in September after an accidental overdose. As she struggled to cope with the loss of her ex, her whirlwind romance with Davidson also ended, with the pair calling off their engagement in October.