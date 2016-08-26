Ariana Grande Adds Two 'Perfectly Petite' Tattoos to Her Ink Collection

The singer, 23, hit up L.A.’s Doctor Woo Tattoo, with BFF in tow, for some fresh ink on Thursday evening, and then debuted the new finger art on Snapchat.

“I got two tattoos today,” she said in the video, showing off the two minimal designs — the letter ‘A’ and the Venus symbol — on her digits (while, yes, using the voice-altering deer filter). “I got this one for my best friend slash for myself, since we both have the same initial.”

As for the other, Grande didn’t share her reasoning behind the Venus symbol etched onto her ring finger, but based on her Snapchat caption, we’ve got one guess: girl power.

According to the singer, the two new additions, which she describes as “so fine & perfectly petite,” bring her ink count up to a whopping 13. Who knew?