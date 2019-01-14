Ariana Grande Shows Off New Pokémon Tattoo After Admitting She Played the Game for '15 Hours'

Ariana Grande has accumulated over 20 tattoos (at least!) over the years, and she just added another quirky design to her body art collection.

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, took to her Instagram story Sunday night to show off her new ink — a drawing of the Pokémon character Eevee (a fox-like creature with bushy fur) on her inner arm – done by tattoo artist Kane Navasard.

And the tattoo is one that Grande’s been looking to get for a long time.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Ariana Grande/Instagram

“I wanted this for so long,” Grande captioned the photo of her fresh ink. “Thank you sm.”

Navasard reposted the star’s photo writing, “FITS YOU WELL.”

Kane Navasard/Instagram

Grande debuted her new tattoo just hours after admitting she spent nearly an entire day playing a Pokémon game on her Nintendo Switch.

“Honestly. yesterday i had a day off and i played pokémon let's go eevee for fifteen hours. honestly,” the singer tweeted.

honestly. yesterday i had a day off and i played pokémon let’s go eevee for fifteen hours. honestly. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 13, 2019

Pokémon’s Eevee isn’t the only charming anime character Grande loved enough to get permanently inked on her body. In Aug. 2018, the pop star posted a series of pictures on her Instagram Story of the anime film Spirited Away‘s main character Chihiro, followed by a description of its best qualities, before showing off the character that she got inked on her arm.

The 2002 film documents Chihiro’s journey to rescue her parents after they are turned into pigs.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

“Chihiro’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away‘s plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible, and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for,” the songstress wrote. “To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl.”