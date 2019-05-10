Ariana Grande Is ‘So Proud' to Be the New Face of Givenchy: It's 'Such an Honor'

Ariana Grande is bringing her signature style to Givenchy.

On Friday, the luxury French fashion house announced that the 25-year-old popstar had been named as the new face of the brand.

“She naturally embodies the spirit of the Givenchy women with impertinence, generosity and a lightning wit — all cloaked in a touch of mystery” Givenchy shared in a press release.

And Grande couldn’t be happier.

“I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy. It is a House I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honor,” she added. “I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”

Grande went on to confirm the announcement on social media, sharing a variety of photos and videos of herself wearing a black Givenchy dress and a pearl-adorned hair accessory while standing with her back to the camera.

Captioning all three posts with a singular black heart, the singer added the hashtags #Arivenchy and #GivenchyFamily.

Since the photos dropped, Twitter users have pointed out that the silhouette of her pics resemble another iconic celebrity muse of the brand, Audrey Hepburn. Grande’s pearl accents are similar to Hepburn’s string of pearls worn with her Givenchy black gown in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Others pointed out that a profile shot of Grande also looked similar to a photo shoot of Hepburn’s.

Grande has been longtime fan of the actress. She has a tattoo on the back of her neck of the French phrase, “mille tendresse”, that was popularized by Breakfast at Tiffany’s. (Her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson memorably got the same phrase on the back of his neck.)

Grande previously teased the announcement on Thursday, sharing a trio of shadowy posts that showed the star flipping her beloved ponytail around.

Although she didn’t drop any hints as to what the posts were about, Givenchy went on to share the same posts to their own account.

“WHO IS SHE? THE NEW FACE OF GIVENCHY, REVEALED TOMORROW,” read one post.

Opening up about Grande’s signature style, her stylist Law Roach recently told PEOPLE he always incorporates four things into every outfit: a mini skirt, crop top, ponytail and boots.

“I always like to say if you put anyone behind a screen with a long pony, an A-line skirt, an over-the-knee boot, the first thing that comes to everybody’s mind is now Ariana Grande,” Roach told PEOPLE. “I really do think that one of her ponytails will end up in the Smithsonian one day, that’s how iconic I believe that ponytail is.”

So when they teamed up to plan her Sweetener world tour outfits, which kicked off on March 18, Roach’s fashion approach was to “take her authentic blueprint and make it feel fresh and elevated.”

The result is a mix of designs that play to her signatures while also being “absolutely feminine and super powerful,” he said. “I want girls to see her and realize they too can become iconic by staying authentic to who they are.”

A full Givenchy Fall-Winter 2019 campaign starring Grande will be unveiled in July.