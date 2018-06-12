She's on Cloud 9! Ariana Grande Teases Heavenly New Fragrance After Engagement to Pete Davidson

Less than 24 hours after Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s engagement news broke, the 24-year-old singer is dropping another bombshell: She’s launching a new brand new fragrance!

Grande’s fourth scent is packed inside a cloud-shaped bottle that appropriately represents the post-engagement bliss she’s likely feeling at the moment.

The pop star, who got engaged to Davidson after only a few weeks of dating, shared the fragrance news on her Instagram story on Tuesday, with a video of the bottle and the words, “NEW PERFUME COMING SOON,” along with the cloud emoji. The bottle, which floats across the screen in the video, has a white rubber-looking, cloud-shaped base, and is topped with blue-tinted glass shaped like a rainbow, along with a cloud-shaped top.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

“Ariana Grande” is printed along the cloud base, and is likely the name of her perfume.

It’s the fourth fragrance for Grande and an entirely new collection for the star, as all of her previous scents, Ari, Moonlight and Sweet Like Candy, have been encased in round, pom-pom-accented bottles.

But it’s definitely not the first time the star has had clouds on her mind. Grande posted two photos with Nicki Minaj on Monday to tease fans about their new single, Bed, and captioned both with cloud emojis.

So Ariana Grande is rumored to be dating Pete Davidson and it seems they have matching tattoos now. pic.twitter.com/H59E0HTUeQ — Aᴢʀɪᴇʟ (@WarWithinSelf) May 21, 2018

And another cloud symbol in her life lately? The star has what seems to be a cloud-shaped tattoo inked on her middle finger, which happens to match the cloud tattoo that Davidson has on his middle finger.

Kevin Mazur/Getty (2)

Now, however, she’s sporting something a bit larger to represent her relationship with the SNL star: a $100,000 pear-shaped diamond ring that Davidson proposed with.