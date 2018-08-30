Ariana Grande Reveals Her Newest (and Biggest!) Anime-Inspired Tattoo

Ariana Grande can’t stop showing off her newest — and biggest — tattoo yet.

On Tuesday night, Grande posted a series of pictures on her Instagram Story of the anime film Spirited Away‘s main character Chihiro, followed by a description of its best qualities, before showing off the character that she got inked on her arm.

The 2002 film documents Chihiro’s journey to rescue her parents after they are turned into pigs.

“Chihiro’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away‘s plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible, and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for,” the “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress wrote. “To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl.”

Grande likely relates to the character following numerous changes in her life. The singer, who has been coping with the aftermath of the terrorist attack outside her Manchester, England, concert, recently said “yes” to Pete Davidson in a whirlwind engagement after splitting from longtime boyfriend Mac Miller.

She followed the descriptive post with another image of Chihiro, which she captioned, “We doing it.”

In another photo, she wrote, “I love her so much” and tagged the tattoo artist, Mira Mariah. Grande and Mariah previously worked together on the singer’s Manchester tribute tattoo, which is a small bumblebee behind her ear.

In a series of tweets earlier this week, the “God Is A Woman” singer revealed her and her fiancé’s love for the anime film.

“Pete and I just ate like the parents from spirited away,” she tweeted.

That wasn’t the first time she referenced the film on her social media account. In 2016, she posted a tribute to animator Michiyo Yasuda, who worked on the film, when Yasuda died.

In addition to the movie, the couple also shares a deep love for getting inked. Before the pair had even publicly confirmed their relationship, Davidson and Grande got matching tiny cloud tattoos on their fingers.

They have a growing collection of matching tattoos, including “H2GKMO,” a nod to Grande’s favorite saying, “Honest to God, knock me out.”

Recently, Davidson revealed his first tattoo was inspired by Grande’s ex, Big Sean.

“I was 17 when I got my first tattoo. It was a tattoo I got with my buddy Ricky,” Davidson told Variety. “It says ‘Swerve Life’ because the Big Sean song that had that– swerve in it, and we were like ‘That’s gonna last forever,’ ” Davidson explained in reference to Big Sean’s song “Mercy.”

“So, that’s on our legs,” the comedian added.

While that tattoo may be his first, Davidson revealed his favorite is the black bunny mask on his upper neck, which was inspired by Grande’s Dangerous Woman album cover.

“It’s super sick,” Davidson told Variety about the tattoo.

Davidson also has his 25-year-old fiancée’s initials on his right thumb and a cloud, which represents her latest album Sweetener.