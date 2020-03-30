Image zoom Ariana Grande/Twitter

Ariana Grande is embracing her natural curls, and fans are going wild over her look.

While self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 26-year-old pop star ditched her signature sleek sky-high ponytail and showed off her natural textured curls in a gorgeous selfie shared on social media.

“get a load a dis,” Grande captioned the shot which showed her waves effortlessly tossed back and cascading behind her – plus curly bangs brushing her forehead.

Shortly after the star shared the selfie on Twitter, her mom Joan Grande replied with a sweet message for her daughter. “your natural hair/curls is a world of its own… a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural … I love you…” Joan said.

Her mom added in another tweet, “Beyond stunning.”

Grande’s fans agreed with her mom and immediately flooded Instagram and Twitter to share how obsessed they are with seeing her natural hair texture.

“UR NATURAL HAIR !! i this this is my favourite photo i’ve ever seen,” said one fan on Twitter. Someone else wrote, “when i tell u i GASPED…. ur so pretty and so are ur curls.”

Waitress star Katharine McPhee also said, “Omg gorgeous! 😍”

Grande last gave fans a glimpse at her natural hair in November 2019 when she posted a brief clip on her Instagram Story sans extensions. “your hair is insane. when will we see you on stage w it? @ArianaGrande,” one fan asked on Twitter at the time.

She also showed off her hair without extensions in February 2019 when she explained to fans that she’d been trying to grow it out after damaging it from bleaching it platinum blonde.

“they gotta grow first ! that blonde last year …….. tarnished. BUT they’re like halfway back. :),” she replied to one of her fans on Twitter.

It hasn’t always been easy for Grande to wear her hair natural. The star previously explained that she also experienced damage when she bleached and colored it bright red for her Nickelodeon show Sam & Cat.

“My actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down,” Grande said. “As annoying as it is for y’all to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it’s all that works for now (and I’m comfortable for the first time in years).”