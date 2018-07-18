Ariana Grande may have taken a style cue from her latest music video!

The singer, 24, revealed a Sweetener-inspired hair transformation on Instagram Wednesday when she posted a polaroid of her newly dyed tresses. “Lavender,” Grande simply captioned the picture, adding, “Jus for fun,” on her Instagram Story.

Courtesy of hairstylist Josh Liu, the newly engaged pop star’s hair was dubbed “lavender dreams.” (Also missing from the new ‘do was Grande’s signature half-up, high ponytail!)

Fiancé Pete Davidson also expressed his adoration for Grande’s hair, leaving five purple heart emojis in the comments section.

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

Lavender, of course, was the dreamy color predominantly featured in her “God Is a Woman” music video when she was bathing in a pool of pastel paint.

And the light purple shade is the latest hair treatment before Grande releases her upcoming fourth studio album on Aug. 17.

She previously went platinum blonde for the album art for Sweetener, which she revealed in June.

Longtime fans have come to know Grande’s hair color experiments.

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/YouTube

When she was 15, the star first stepped into the spotlight with dark brown, naturally curly hair — a look she seemingly hasn’t sported in public since her early days of stardom.

Then she famously rocked a red hue during her Nickelodeon days on Victorious, during which she was required to bleach her hair and dye it red every other week for the first four years of playing Cat.