Ariana Grande Is 'Proud' That Her Iconic High Ponytail 'Has Gone Through an Evolution'

Ariana Grande‘s high, slicked-back ponytail quickly became her signature hairstyle of choice when she broke onto the music scene. So when fans started noticing the pop star’s perky pony slowly drifting lower down her head leading up to the release of her new album, Sweetener, everyone wondered what inspired her reinvented look.

“The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I’m proud of that,” Grande, 24, said her Fader cover story.

“Old pony? I don’t know if she’s that girl. But new pony? I like her. I mean, it’s like a Victoria Secret angel without angel wings. It’s still her without them, but when she’s with them it’s like, Ohh, I get it, she’s an angel,” the star continued.

This isn’t the first time Grande’s opened up about her longtime love affair with her hair, whether it’s a sky high pony, a low ponytail at the nape of her neck or a half-up, half-down ‘do.

“I feel like there’s a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million!…It brings me so much joy, honestly. Every time I put my hair up, it’s like a surprise,” she said in an interview with Byrdie. “Like, I forget how much I love it, and then I tie it back and I’m like, ‘I love this look! Ooh, girl!’ Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It’s like true love.”

But the reason she sticks with a ponytail most often is due to the damage she did to her hair from years of bleaching it and dyeing it red for her Nickelodeon show Sam & Cat.

“My actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down … As annoying as it is for y’all to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it’s all that works for now (and I’m comfortable for the first time in years),” Grande said.

And for those who hate on the star’s signature ‘do, Grande has some choice words for them.

“S—, you don’t like my ponytail?” she said in her Byrdie interview. “I’m gonna have it two times bigger tomorrow, and higher, tighter, more hair in there too! S—, I’ll crimp it! You ain’t seen a crimp like this in 20 years!”