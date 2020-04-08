Ariana Grande's Natural Hair Is Long and Curly, She Reveals in New Video

Image zoom Ariana Grande / Instagram

Ariana Grande is continuing to embrace her natural hair as she practices social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a video posted to her Instagram feed on Tuesday night, the “Thank U, Next” singer used a butterfly filter while showing off her long, curly hair. Grande had her natural locks tied halfway up, with the back portion falling past her shoulders, as she ran her fingers throughout to highlight the volume.

“Hair!! Thriving,” Dove Cameron wrote in a comment while Katy Perry remarked, “Keep this look after quarantimes pls,” and Austin Mahone said, “Yes curls 😍.”

The video comes one week after Grande, 26, gave fans a glimpse at her growing natural tresses, ditching her signature sleek sky-high ponytail and showing off her natural textured curls in a gorgeous selfie shared on social media.

“Get a load a dis,” she captioned the shot on Twitter, which showed her waves effortlessly tossed back and cascading behind her — plus curly bangs brushing her forehead.

Grande last gave a glimpse at her natural hair in November 2019 when she posted a brief clip on her Instagram Story sans extensions. She also showed off her hair without extensions in February 2019, explaining to fans that she’d been trying to grow it out after damaging it from bleaching it platinum blonde.

“They gotta grow first ! that blonde last year …….. tarnished. BUT they’re like halfway back. :),” the “7 Rings” hitmaker replied to one of her fans on Twitter.

It hasn’t always been easy for Grande to wear her locks natural. The star previously explained that she also experienced damage when she bleached and colored it bright red for her Nickelodeon show, Sam & Cat.

“My actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down,” she said in 2014. “As annoying as it is for y’all to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it’s all that works for now (and I’m comfortable for the first time in years).”

Image zoom Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Twitter

Social distancing has caused Grande, among other celebs, to take beauty treatments into her own hands. Earlier this week, the pop star — who’s known for maintaining perfectly manicured extra-long almond-shaped nails — gave herself an at-home manicure.

Grande posted a video on her Instagram Story of a box of whimsical, sparkly baby-blue press-on nails that she said she applied without the help of her usual nail pro.

“U are a gift @bettyinacherry thank u,” the star captioned the video where she appeared to thank her freelance nail artist friend for sending over the pack of press-on nails.

Once she finished her manicure, the singer showed off her work with a quick snapshot of one hand as she pet her dog, Myron.