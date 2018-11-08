New Song, New Hair! Ariana Grande Goes Platinum Blonde Days After Releasing 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande is back to blonde!

On Thursday, the singer, 25, showed off her lighter locks in a close-up Instagram video as her new chart-topping single “Thank U, Next” played in the background.

The change-up came just days after Grande released her new song and delivered her first live rendition of it in a performance inspired by The First Wives Club on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While it wasn’t clear if the singer was wearing a wig, Grande is no stranger to the platinum life.

This is not the first time the singer, who usually sports a brown hue, has gone blonde. She previously rocked the hair color in June when she posed for the July cover of Vogue UK with little to no makeup and without her signature high ponytail.

Ariana Grande in March Kevin Mazur/Getty

Grande also went lighter in April during the second weekend of Coachella — where she took to the main stage to perform her single, “No Tears Left to Cry” — and in March when she attended Madonna’s private Oscars afterparty with then-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller, as well as during a March For Our Lives rally performance weeks later.

In addition, her latest album Sweetener — which was released in August — features a platinum blonde Grande on the album cover.

Ariana Grande at Coachella Christopher Polk/Getty Images

This week, months after she dropped that album, she released a new song called “Thank U, Next.” In it, Grande reviews her past romances with dancer Ricky Alvarez, rapper Big Sean, comedian Pete Davidson and Miller, who died on Sept. 7 at age 26.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel,” she sings in the tune.

The song comes after her October split from her former fiancé Davidson. Davidson also debuted a new hair color after their breakup, going from bleach blonde to sky blue.

Now almost a month later, Grande appears to be doing “so amazing.”

She’s made a clean break from Davidson — a source tells PEOPLE that their pair “have no contact now” — and on Tuesday was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year. She will be honored at the outlet’s annual Women in Music gala in New York City on Dec. 6.

A day later, the singer released a contemplative music video for her song “Breathin” from Sweetener and gave fans a look inside her battle with anxiety while also showing off some new tattoos behind her ear.