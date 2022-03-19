Ariana Grande Gifts Kim Kardashian Her New R.E.M. Beauty Collection amid Pete Davidson Romance

Ariana Grande was briefly engaged to Pete Davidson during their whirlwind romance in 2018 before he was first romantically linked to Kim Kardashian in late 2021

Pete Davidson's relationship history appears to be catching up to him.

The SKIMS mogul finally made their relationship Instagram official last week, and she revealed Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Davidson has gotten "a few tattoos" in tribute to her as well as a "branding" of her name.

She previously revealed that her family's new flagship Hulu reality series The Kardashians will include "the details that everyone wants to know" about their relationship, although she noted: "I have not filmed with him. And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does."

Their divorce has turned contentious in recent months, with West, 44, bringing their children into the dispute. He also faced controversy over his recent "Eazy" music video, which depicted him kidnapping, tying up, and burying a claymation Davidson alive.

