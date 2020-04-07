Ariana Grande Gave Herself a Press-On Manicure While Social Distancing - and It Looks Professional

Since Americans have been urged to stay at home and practice social distancing for the past few weeks as a way to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, plenty of people have been taking their beauty treatments into their own hands — including Ariana Grande.

The pop star, 26, who’s known for maintaining perfectly manicured extra-long almond-shaped nails, gave herself an at-home mani while social distancing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Grande posted a video on her Instagram Story of a box of whimsical, sparkly baby blue press-on nails that she said she applied without the help of her usual nail pro.

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram; Inset: Getty

RELATED: Ariana Grande Looks Unrecognizable as She Reveals Her Natural Curly Hair – and Her Fans Love It

“u are a gift @bettyinacherry thank u,” the star captioned the video where she appeared to thank her freelance nail artist friend for sending over the pack of press-on nails.

Once she finished her manicure, Grande showed off her work with a quick snap of one hand as she pet her dog, Myron.

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram

While self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak, the singer has also ditched her signature waist-length extensions and sky-high ponytail and embraced her natural curly hair texture. “get a load a dis,” Grande captioned a shot which showed her waves effortlessly tossed back and cascading behind her – plus curly bangs brushing her forehead.

RELATED PHOTOS: See Ariana Grande’s Entire Beauty Evolution – from Dark Brown Curls to a Platinum Ponytail

Shortly after she shared the selfie on Twitter, her mom Joan Grande replied with a sweet message for her daughter. “your natural hair/curls is a world of its own… a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural … I love you…” Joan said.

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Twitter

In another tweet, her mom added, “Beyond stunning.”