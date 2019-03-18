Ariana Grande Evolves Pete Davidson-Inspired Tattoo: 'Not a Cover Up'

Ariana Grande has transformed yet another tattoo inspired by former fiancé Pete Davidson.

The “7 Rings” singer, 25, debuted new ink on Instagram, Sunday, of a delicate leaf outline across her ribcage. One of the seven leaves is wrapped around her tattoo of the word “Always,” which she debuted in June.

In captioning the photo, Grande clarified that the art was not meant as a cover-up.

“Post run thrus, 3 am with @girlknewyork :),” she wrote. “Not a cover up just evolvin 🌫 also, our show opens tomorrow. i love u and i’m so grateful. see u soon.”

The star’s Sweetener World Tour is set to kick off Monday in Albany, New York.

Upon debuting the “Always” tattoo in June, many fans at the time believed it was an homage to her and Davidson’s shared love of Harry Potter, with some even speculating that the tattoo was done in the comedian’s handwriting.

Though their whirlwind romance lasted only several months, the couple got plenty of ink to mark their time together, including a pair of matching clouds on their fingers, the word “reborn” on their thumbs, the phrase “H2GKMO [Honest to God, knock me out]” on their right thumbs and the French phrase “mille tendresse” on the back of their necks (Grande already had the phrase, so Davidson got his to match).

Grande also inked Pete’s first name onto her ring finger, and his late father’s FDNY badge number, 8148 on her ankle, while Davidson put a pair of Dangerous Woman album art-inspired bunny ears behind his own ear.

Since calling off their engagement in October 2018, much of the body art has been covered up.

Davidson transformed the bunny ears into a black heart, and covered up the “mille tendresse” ink with the word “CURSED.”

Grande, meanwhile, turned her “Pete” finger tattoo into a black heart, placed a feather over her “H2GKMO” ink, and turned the “8148” design into a tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. The numbers now read Myron, the name of Miller’s dog.

Shortly after they called it quits, Davidson joked about the many tattoos he’d gotten in his fiancée’s honor at a comedy benefit show alongside Judd Apatow.

“What else is going on? Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m f— zero for two in the tattoo [department],” he joked, referring to the fact that he once got — and then covered — a tattoo of ex-girlfriend Cazzie David’s face on his arm.

“Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is,” he said.