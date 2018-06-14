Ariana Grande Isn't the Only Celeb with a Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring – Here's Why It's the Hot Style of 2018

ICYMI, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson just got engaged after only a few weeks of dating. The SNL star proposed to Grande with a nearly $100,000 diamond, which was shaped like a pear (or teardrop): a style that stars like Cardi B, Paris Hilton and more have also received from their significant others during recent proposals. So what’s the meaning behind the newly-popular shape? For Grande, it might be more than just personal preference.

Grande, who has been wearing the ring in photos even before news of their engagement was public knowledge, has a strong connection to tear-themed things. The 24-year-old singer has a recent hit single titled “No Tears Left to Cry,” and has been frequently using the teardrop emoji on Instagram in recent months. Grande also just announced that she’s launching a new fragrance, which is bottled inside a cloud-shaped piece of glass. (Clouds produce rain drops, rain drops are shaped like tears, and so the story continues …)

Grande’s ring was custom-made by Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna and it cost Davidson $93,000 thanks to its size and VVS1 clarity. Yuna told E! Online that the ring was purchased by Davidson in May, and took about two weeks to create.

But aside from being it a metaphor for Grande’s current career, diamond expert Jason Arasheben, who has designed engagement rings for Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba and more, tells People that the shape has come back into public popularity in recent months, after a decade hiatus.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED PHOTOS: 10 Gigantic Celebrity Engagement Rings

“It’s definitely the trend right now. I didn’t get calls for them the last ten years and now it’s all anyone wants. I’m only getting calls for pear-shaped and oval engagement rings these days,” he explains, adding that the trend began due to many women’s desires for unique designs. “In a business where rings can start to look the same, people try to create their own identity with unusual stone shapes and now it’s getting to the point where everyone is doing it.”



In addition to being much different from traditional round and square stones, Arasheben explains that pear-shaped diamond rings like Grande’s 3-carat piece also tend to appear to be larger than other shaped stones with the same carat count.

“Because it’s a shallower cut, pear shaped stones show bigger than cushion or round and give a very elongated appearance,” he says, adding that finding a pear-shaped ring in perfect quality is in fact possible, “you just have to be willing to spend the money.”



Shutterstock; Getty; Shutterstock; Splash; Getty

So it’s no surprise that Grande isn’t the first star to make things official with this style ring. Chris Zylka recently proposed to Paris Hilton with a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond, with a jaw-dropping $2 million price tag.

She told PEOPLE of her new bling: “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

Cardi B’s fiance, Offset, also proposed with a similar stone, which he told TMZ cost around $500,000. Joe Jonas opted for a smaller version of the shape with a double band when he got down on one knee to propose to Sophie Turner, and Kaley Cuoco’s fiancé, Karl Cook, proposed to the star with a pear-shaped sparkler. And Margot Robbie’s diamond from Tom Ackerley also has a similar shape.

SplashNews; Inset: Sophie Turner/Instagram

With so many pear-shaped proposals, the style does have modern feel at the moment. But as Arasheben points out, the ring has a long history that dates back to the 15th century.

“The stone shape has been around since the 1400s, but most people think of Elizabeth Taylor and the Taylor-Burton Diamond from the ’60s when they think of pear-shaped stones.”