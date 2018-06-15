Ariana Grande‘s performance at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Thursday night in New York City had a little — okay, a lot — of extra sparkle thanks to her dazzling 3-carat engagement ring from fiancé Pete Davidson.

The 24-year-old singer, who recently got engaged to Davidson after a few weeks of dating, flashed her new stunner on stage while she performed. Grande seemed to have first flashed the ring at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert on June 2 in Los Angeles, and has been showing it off ever since. On Thursday night, she paired the sparkler with lavender nail polish, two rings on her opposite hand, a black slip dress and a sparkling choker.

RELATED PHOTOS: 10 Gigantic Celebrity Engagement Rings

Davidson turned to Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna in May to design the ring, which took him about two weeks to create, according to E! Online, and cost a jaw-dropping $93,000 thanks to its carat count and flawless, VVS1 clarity. And while the 3-carat piece takes up the majority of Grande’s first knuckle and may appear larger than most stones of the same size, diamond expert Jason Arasheben tells PEOPLE that’s due to the diamond’s shape.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

“Because it’s a shallower cut, pear shaped stones show bigger than cushion or round and give a very elongated appearance,” says Arasheben, who has designed rings for Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba and more stars.

However, finding a pear-shaped ring with quality as high as Grande’s might be tough — but Arasheben says it is in fact possible. “You just have to be willing to spend the money,” he shares.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The teardrop shape that Davidson chose is also on par with Grande’s career at the moment. The singer recently released a hit single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” and she’s been frequenting the teardrop emoji on Instagram in recent months.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

We can expect to see a lot more of the style, which is rounded on top and ends in a point at the bottom. Arasheben says that after a decade-long hiatus, the ’60s-inspired shape, which Paris Hilton and Cardi B both also recently received from their fiancés, is making a major comeback.

“It’s definitely the trend right now. I didn’t get calls for them the last ten years and now it’s all anyone wants. I’m only getting calls for pear-shaped and oval engagement rings these days,” he explains, adding that the trend began due to many women’s desires for unique designs. “In a business where rings can start to look the same, people try to create their own identity with unusual stone shapes and now it’s getting to the point where everyone is doing it.”

Engagement ring aside, Grande has a lot to be excited about right now. While she’s celebrating with her new fiancé, she’s also dropping new music

“I can’t believe my life rn tbh,” she tweeted early Friday morning. “If i’m dreaming pls knock me the f— back out.”

The singer’s new LP Sweetener, her fourth album, has been a labor of love for the star.

“I’ve never been this vulnerable to myself. I feel like I graduated almost. I feel like for a long time the songs were great, but they weren’t songs that made me feel something the way these songs do,” Grande told The Fader in May, weeks after releasing “No Tears Left to Cry,” her first single off the album.