Has Ariana Grande Given Back Her $93,000 Engagement Ring from Pete Davidson?

Ever since Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson confirmed that they called off their engagement, fans of the couple’s whirlwind romance have been left wondering: What happens to Grande’s $93,000 engagement ring?

At the moment, it is unclear if she officially gave it back to Davidson. However, yesterday she made her first public appearance since the split without the three-carat stunning sparkler on her left ring finger.

The singer, 25, was out in N.Y.C. without her pear-shaped ring on her hand during her performance of “The Wizard and I” for the taping of Wicked’s 15th-anniversary special, which will air on NBC later this month. Instead, she had wrapped a Band-Aid on her ring finger, in the exact same spot where she has a tattoo of Davidson’s name written in cursive.

Davidson popped the question earlier this summer after a few weeks of dating with a three-carat, pear-shaped $93,000 engagement ring from N.Y.C. celebrity jeweler Greg Yun.

In an interview with E! News, Yun revealed that Davidson reached out to him for help finding the perfect ring.

“Pete called me at the end of May and said, ‘Look, I’m getting a ring. This is what I want.’ And I told him that I had the right ring for him,” Yuna told E!. “He didn’t tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn’t tell me anything about it.”

By June 2, Grande was spotted performing in the blinding sparkler at the iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert in L.A.

The pear-shaped diamond is a popular cut in Hollywood at the moment: Cardi B, Paris Hilton and Sophie Turner are all rocking the shape.

“Because it’s a shallower cut, pear-shaped stones show bigger than cushion or round and give a very elongated appearance,” jeweler Jason Arasheben, of Jason of Beverly Hills, told People of the pear’s rise in popularity.

The couple began dating in May shortly after they both split from their previous flames. Grande was previously dating the late rapper Mac Miller and Davidson announced his split from his girlfriend of a year, actress Cazzie David, in mid-May.

The pair called it quits on Saturday. “It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source told PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

A source also told PEOPLE that the death of Miller had affected Grande. “It’s true that Ariana has been struggling a bit with life in general,” after her ex’s death, adding: “It was devastating and shocking to her. It’s had a huge, negative impact on her life. It made her rethink many things in her life.”