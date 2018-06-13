Ariana Grande's 3-Carat, $100K Engagement Ring from Pete Davidson Took Two Weeks to Make

While everyone was caught off guard by Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s surprise engagement, the Saturday Night Live star, 24, had been working on finding the perfect ring for his pop star bride-to-be since May, according to the jeweler who designed sparkler.

N.Y.C.-based celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna told E! News that Davidson reached out to him weeks ago with a big (expensive!) request.

“Pete called me at the end of May and said, ‘Look, I’m getting a ring. This is what I want.’ And I told him that I had the right ring for him,” Yuna told E!. “He didn’t tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn’t tell me anything about it.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The jeweler confirmed that Davidson paid a hefty $93,000 for the 3-carat pear-shaped ring. And while Yuna said the ring took two weeks to make, Grande was seen wearing it in early June.

Grande was first seen wearing the gorgeous bling during her performance iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert on June 2 in Los Angeles. Davidson was behind-the-scenes at the event supporting his now fiancée as news of their relationship began to surface — he even made sure to rave about her “lit” set.

Kevin Mazur/Getty (2)

The couple — who began dating in May, shortly after Grande’s breakup from rapper Mac Miller — have been using social media to express their affection for one another. Davidson also confirmed in mid-May that he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David and has since covered up his tattoo of his ex’s face on his forearm.

“It’s a recent engagement,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

Grande is just one of many stars who’ve gotten engaged with a pear-shaped diamond ring. Cardi B, Paris Hilton and Sophie Turner are all rocking the trend.

“Because it’s a shallower cut, pear-shaped stones show bigger than cushion or round and give a very elongated appearance,” jeweler Jason Arasheben, of Jason of Beverly Hills, tells People of the popular shape.

The ring also looks like a tear drop, one of Grande’s favorite emojis and a symbol of her latest hit, “No Tears Left to Cry.” We have a feeling that’s why Davidson requested it for his soon-to-be wife.