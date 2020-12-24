The jeweler who designed Grande's engagement ring with her fiancé Dalton Gomez shares the story behind the bling

All About Ariana Grande's Diamond and Pearl Engagement Ring: 'It's Very Sentimentally Special'

Ariana Grande’s engagement ring was made with a lot of love.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, engagement ring jeweler Jack Solow shared how the sparkler came together — and details about her fiancé Dalton Gomez's involvement in creating a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry for his bride-to-be.

"Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York. He was very, very specific about what he wanted," Solow told E! News. "He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way. It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring."

Shortly after the singer, 27, announced her engagement to Gomez, her fans began to speculate that in addition to the diamond sparkler being gorgeous, there was possibly a sentimental story behind the unique ring.

In 2014, following the death of her grandfather, Grande shared that her beloved Nonna, her grandmother Marjorie, had made the singer a ring from her late husband’s tie pin.

“Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me. <3,” the pop star wrote at the time alongside a photo of the special gold ring.

Noticing the similarities between the two photos, fans quickly noted that for their engagement, the couple might have added a diamond to the ring, which was nestled side-by-side to her grandfather’s pearl.

Grande shared the engagement news on Dec. 20, posting a series of sweet photos of the pair on Instagram.

"Forever n then some," she fittingly captioned the post.

“I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!” Grande’s mother, Joan, wrote on Twitter. “Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo.”

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited,” a source told PEOPLE of Grande and Gomez, who is a real estate engagement.

“This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," the source added.

An insider told PEOPLE earlier this year that the couple had been dating since January and were social distancing together at her Los Angeles home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In May, the pair went on to make their first official appearance together in the music video for "Stuck with U," Grande's duet with Justin Bieber — and two months later, they made their relationship Instagram official.

In a sweet birthday tribute to her now-fiancé back in August, she called Dalton her “best friend.”