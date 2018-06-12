Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring from Pete Davidson Cost Almost $100,000: See Photos!

Ariana Grande’s “big” engagement ring from Pete Davidson came with an extra big price tag.

According to TMZ, Grande’s ring was custom-made by Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna and it cost Davidson $93,000 thanks to its size and VVS1 clarity. The jeweler seemingly confirmed that he crafted the ring by posting the news on his Instagram story on Wednesday.

The pear-shaped diamond is surrounded by halo of smaller diamonds and is set on a diamond platinum band.

Grande appears to have been wearing the sparkler since her appearance at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert on June 2 in Los Angeles. Davidson was behind-the-scenes at the event supporting his now fiancée as news of their relationship began to surface — and he raved about her “lit” set.

Kevin Mazur/Getty (2)

Kevin Mazur/Getty

According to this Twitter bio, Yuna, who also goes by Mr. Flawless, “runs” Manhattan’s Diamond District. His clients include rapper 50 Cent and NFL star Victor Cruz.

“I don’t like gaudy,” the jeweler said in a 2015 interview with the New York Post, adding, “I don’t skimp out. I handpick the stones. I know what it costs to do something right.”

And he definitely didn’t “skimp out” on the pop star’s impressive new bling.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24, and the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star surprised just about everyone with their engagement news Monday, as Davidson popped the question after only a few weeks of dating.

RELATED PHOTOS: They’re Engaged! Inside Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Whirlwind Romance

The couple — who began dating shortly after Grande’s breakup from rapper Mac Miller in May — have been using social media to express their affection for one another. Davidson also confirmed that he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David in mid-May.

“It’s a recent engagement,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

The couple is currently celebrating their whirlwind engagement in Disneyland, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Grande has a little extra security to protect her new bling.