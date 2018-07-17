Ariana Grande Claps Back at Internet Troll Who Is 'Sick of Her Ponytail'

There are a few beauty looks Ariana Grande is known for – her winged eyeliner, that half-up hairstyle, and of course, there’s the high ponytail. She’s rarely spotted without one of the following looks and doesn’t plan to deviate from them anytime soon.

An Instagram user commented on a photo posted by Grande’s stylist Mimi Cuttrell’s writing, “I’m sick of that ponytail.”

Grande happened to spot the negative comment (and thanks to @CommentsbyCelebs) we see that she replied to the user, “I’m not.”

The comment drama all went down over a photo of her and new new fiancé Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson walking hand-in-hand down the street.

The singer teamed her high pony with a white tank, beige mini skirt, plaid flannel and one very special necklace.

Her pendant has the number “8418” written on it, which is the badge number worn by Davidson’s late father Scott, who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in N.Y.C.

Fans thought it was the same necklace Davidson had given his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David, but Davidson clarified in response to an Instagram user who accused him of re-gifting that, “Actually I didn’t give that to my ex. Yes she had one but it was a replica.”

He added: “I had a bunch of replicas made. My sister and grandpa also have one. The one that Ari has is the one my dad actually died in and he wore his entire career and the one I’ve worn for over 17 years.”

“I’ve actually never taken it off other for SNL or work. So it means a lot to me,” he wrote.

The couple have also honored Davidson’s late father by getting tattoos of his badge number. Grande has it tattooed on the top of her foot and Davidson has them on his left forearm.