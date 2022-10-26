Ariana Grande Debuts Blonde Hair and Brows as Part of Her Glinda Transformation for 'Wicked'

The singer shared a photo of herself sporting a honey-blonde ponytail and matching dyed eyebrows

By
Published on October 26, 2022 04:04 PM
Ariana Grande Debuts Blonde Hair as Part of Her Glinda Transformation for Wicked
Photo: Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Ariana Grande/instagram

Ariana Grande has blonde ambition.

The 29-year-old singer posted a photo of her new blonde hair hue on Wednesday, with a cheeky caption that pointed to her "new earrings." She also appeared to dye her brows the same shade.

Although she's still sporting her signature ponytail, her signature, dark brunette locks shade has been just transformed. The perfect blonde pony, though, suits Ariana just fine — and her costars agree.

"Earrings are AMAZING!! 💚😏" wrote her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo, who plays green witch Elphaba in the upcoming film.

"Earrings look great!" director Jon M. Chu also chimed in. Chu, 42, (who previously directed Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights) announced in April that the Broadway musical will be adapted into two films rather than one.

While Grande, who is taking on the role of Glinda in the upcoming Universal film adaptation, didn't specifically call out her new hair transformation in connection with her role as the famously blonde witch, she has been clear that the role is her top priority right now.

In May this year, she answered questions from fans, including one about the follow-up album to 2020's Positions, which she hasn't started working on yet.

Grande said she had put her heart and soul into preparing to audition, and after she got the role had dedicated herself to it.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/ariana-grande/" data-inlink="true">Ariana Grande</a> Debuts Blonde Hair as Part of Her Glinda Transformation for Wicked
Ariana Grande/instagram

"And that is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it, so my hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment, and [R.E.M. Beauty] being a part of it," she told fans in a YouTube video.

"I'm spending all of my time with Glinda," Grande explained of the reason she's not currently working on new music. "I just was not ready."

The singer has been posting from the set, as the film goed into production.

When news broke that Grande and Erivo had been cast in the lead roles, support came rolling in from their Broadway predecessors. Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda onstage, wrote to Grande, whom she's known since the singer was 10: "I'm not sure I've ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you … you were destined for this role." She added that with Erivo by her side, Grande would be the "best Glinda."

