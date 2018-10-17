Ariana Grande Covers Up Her 'Pete' Tattoo with a Band-Aid at First Appearance Following Split

Ariana Grande made her first public appearance since splitting with fiancé Pete Davidson on Tuesday night to perform at Wicked’s 15th-anniversary TV special. And while her 3-carat, $93K engagement ring was noticeably absent from her finger, fans noticed something else in its place.

Grande wore a Band-Aid on the top of her left ring finger – which just so happens to be the same spot as her “Pete” tattoo.

She debuted the cursive tattoo tribute to her former fiancé at the end of June, in an Instagram photo that also showed off her blinding engagement ring.

Shortly after the two started dating, Davidson got a bunny-eared mask tattoo behind his ear in honor of Grande. But just days before announcing their break up, fans noticed the bunny ears were transformed into a heart-shaped tattoo with a small lowercase “a” next to the design.

The former couple have a total of five shared designs and nine total tattoos inspired by their whirlwind romance.

Before PEOPLE confirmed on Saturday that Grande and Davidson ended their engagement, Grande had opted out of performing at a cancer benefit in L.A. that was important to her manager Scooter Braun.

And she may have almost skipped out of Tuesday’s performance, when she was a no-show at the final dress rehearsal.

But she was on-hand at NBC’s 15th anniversary celebration of Wicked, titled A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, which will air Monday, Oct. 29 (10 p.m. ET) on NBC.

And she was very happy with her decision.

Ariana Grande's Instagram Story. Ariana Grande/Instagram

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!” Grande captioned an Instagram Story that showed off her makeup, specifically her green lip shade. “Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”