Ariana Grande Hilariously Comments 'Don't' on Post About Finding the Perfect Engagement Ring

Ariana Grande couldn’t make her thoughts on getting engaged any clearer.

After coming across an Instagram post from The Zoe Report with a link to 13 tips on how to find the perfect engagement ring, the 25-year-old singer, who’s newly single following a split from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, wasn’t shy about sharing her own honest advice.

“Don’t,” she wrote, much to the delight of many social media users, in an interaction highlighted by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

In response, The Zoe Report replied with a line from Grande’s newly released breakup anthem, “Thank U, Next,” writing, “Ain’t no need for searchin.”

In the song, Grande, fondly meditates on what she learned from her past relationships with some of her most prominent exes, including rapper Big Sean, dancer Ricky Alvarez, Davidson, and the late rapper Mac Miller.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel,” she sings.

Grande dropped the song last Saturday, weeks after her October split from Davidson — and minutes before Saturday Night Live aired.

While the singer definitely took the high road on “Thank U, Next” in the days leading up to the release, she seemed to throw some shade towards her high-profile ex.

After Davidson jokingly proposed to singer Maggie Rogers in a promo video for SNL, the “God Is a Woman” singer appeared to take a jab at him, writing on Twitter, “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.”

Moments later Grande tweeted “thank u, next.”

The tweets have since been deleted.

Following her split from Davidson, Grande has also taken to covering up some of the many tattoos she got during their whirlwind romance.

Last month, the “Breathin’ ” singer posted a video clinking glasses of champagne with her friends, which captured a slight change to the “Reborn” tattoo on her left hand that she got with Davidson, 24, while the couple was still together. The New York Post‘s Page Six pointed out that Grande seems to be in the process of removing the tattoo, as the phrase looked like it had been replaced with the shape of a feather.

As Grande showed her changing tattoo, the star also thanked her friends for their support in the wake of her breakup from the SNL comedian.

During the first public appearance since her split with Davidson at Wicked’s 15th-anniversary TV special the pop star covered up another sentimental tattoo. She wore a Band-Aid on the top of her left ring finger – which just so happens to be the same spot as her “Pete” tattoo. Grande debuted the cursive tattoo tribute to her former fiancé at the end of June.

Although the singer has had a rocky few months, a source recently told PEOPLE that “she seems very happy and positive.”

“She isn’t talking about dating and is instead focused on work and herself,” the source remarked, adding that she and Davidson “have no contact now.”

“She keeps moving forward,” the insider added.