No one rocks a snatched high ponytail or pairs oversized hoodies with sky-high over-the-knee boots quite like Ariana Grande. Love it or hate it, the pop star definitely has a signature look.

But between her concert tour outfits and red carpet babydoll dresses, the 26-year-old star has also proven her fashion versatility. So when one fan called her out on Twitter for wearing the same thing “for years,” Grande clapped back.

“Like she’s been wearing the same boots/ long shirt Combo for years….. we need the insta baddie,” the social media user wrote on Twitter. The fan wrote in a second tweet that “she could easily stand out without wearing the same 2 outfits luv.”

To which Grande replied: “Thank god I’m a singer then 😭 gimmeee a break,” she wrote. “I don’t like having my photo taken, I escape the paparazzi almost every time. I never post photos that aren’t on stage but shit, I promise I have cute ass clothes 🥺 cuter than this f***** candy jacket I-“

Several Twitter users came to the “7 Rings” singer’s defense, with one saying that her talent speaks for itself.

“‘Thank god I’m a singer then.’ Go off!! And that’s all there is to it sis,” the fan wrote. “When you have no talent like some of the other girls, you have to look perfect at all times bc that’s all they have.”

Law Roach, Grande’s stylist of five years, opened up to PEOPLE last year about her “iconic” look and using it to shape her public image.

“This is the DNA of the Ariana look,” Roach, who also styles Zendaya and Celine Dion, said. “She’s made these elements iconic.”

“I coined, and now trademarked, the term ‘image architect’ because it’s exactly what I do with my clients,” Roach explained. “For me, it’s more about a big picture than a small detail.”

For Grande, it’s the “big four” pieces that are synonymous with her pop-star image. “I always like to say if you put anyone behind a screen with a long pony, an A-line skirt, an over-the-knee boot, the first thing that comes to everybody’s mind is now Ariana Grande,” Roach says. “I really do think that one of her ponytails will end up in the Smithsonian one day, that’s how iconic I believe that ponytail is.”