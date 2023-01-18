Blonde Ariana Grande Breaks Out the Elle Woods' 'Bend and Snap' for New R.E.M. Beauty Video: WATCH

Ariana Grande is keeping the bend and snap alive.

In an Instagram Reel posted Wednesday to r.e.m. beauty's account, the singer reenacts an iconic moment from the beloved 2001 film Legally Blonde.

The video sees Grande, 29, with her new blonde hairstyle (part of her Glinda transformation for Wicked) lip-syncing to audio from Jennifer Coolidge's character Paulette Bonafonté, where Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, teaches her the best way to entice a man, the bend and snap. The same exact scene that the pop star reenacted with Coolidge herself in her thank u, next video.

The newly shared Reel starts with a bare-faced Ariana holding an r.e.m. beauty product above her head before she drops it out of the frame, bends to pick it up, and then pops back up to reveal a fully painted face.

Once the r.e.m. beauty transformation is complete, Grande laughs and continues to play around with the character she is imitating — posing and smoldering as both Elle Woods and Paulette Bonafonté would undoubtedly do.

Grande's reenactment was a promo video for r.e.m. beauty's new limited edition 'thank u, next' collection. The collection, which launched on Jan. 18, was curated by the 2000s movie lover herself.

The limited edition offering includes throwback pink eyeshadow shades in their new midnight shadows palette (perfect for a bend and snap recreation of your own), the brand's best-selling 48-hour eyeliner marker in bold black, a 50 percent bigger jumbo utmost importance plumping lip gloss, and some brand new glittery lashes.

All the products can be purchased in a bundle together for $39 on the r.e.m beauty website or in Ulta Beauty stores on Jan. 22.

The reenactment of the fan-favorite scene made sense for Grande as she not only referenced the film in her music video but also has had a deep respect for Jennifer Coolidge for quite some time. A feeling of respect that goes both ways.

Coolidge recently thanked Grande for helping revitalize her career by casting the 61-year-old actress in her music video in 2018.

Coolidge told Grande in a chat for Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year issue, "I think if you hadn't put me in 'thank u, next,' and done that imitation, I don't think I would be here where I am."

"Yes, I got to do White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the 'Thank U, Next' video," she continued, "I was kind of flatlining, and you got things going for me."