Ariana Grande Channels 1960s Fashion Icons in Empowering New Music Video for 'Positions'

The singer wears a variety of looks, including a bright yellow skirt suit, a peplum dress and a corset apron

Ariana Grande is channeling fashion icons like Brigitte Bardot and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis as she takes on the many different roles of 1960s feminists in an empowering music video for her new single “Positions.”

On Wednesday, the singer, 27, posted a series of Instagram photos showing off her '60s-inspired glam and eight different retro looks she wore throughout the 3-minute video.

“what’s your favorite look from the positions video ? styled by @mimicuttrell 🤍 lmk and vote for Biden,” Grande captioned the post.

In the photos, the "7 Rings" singer is sporting a black peplum dress, a bright yellow skirt suit, a corset apron, Mod-inspired stud earrings, a thick white headband, a pillbox hat and, of course, her signature winged eyeliner.

“I love them all, can’t choose,” one person wrote in the comment section. “Umm all of them!! @mimicuttrell DID that!! The 60s/presidential glam styling suits you so well 😍”

The video depicts Grande as the President of the United States, effortlessly balancing her personal life with her professional one. And from the outfits, to the hair and makeup, to the accessories, the star and her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, perfectly captured an era marked by second wave of feminism.

Earlier this month, Grande teased her upcoming album on Instagram with a cryptic video of herself typing the word "positions" on a keyboard.

Grande later launched two countdowns on her official website, which fans presume are for her new single and a full album. According to the two clocks, the single will arrive on Oct. 23 while the album will drop just in time for Halloween on Oct. 30.

The LP will be Grande's sixth studio album, following 2019's Thank U, Next.

She initially teased the new music in a tweet that read, "I can't wait to give you my album this month."

Grande's upcoming album has a tough act to follow, with Thank U, Next breaking multiple streaming records upon release.

The album's title track and "7 Rings" both debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" followed suit on the day of the album's release.