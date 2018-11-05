Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello Bond Over the 'Constant Pain' of Their High Ponytails

When Camila Cabello channeled Ariana Grande‘s signature high ponytail at the MTV European Music Awards Sunday night, the pop star just couldn’t put up with the pain.

Halfway through the show and after walking the red carpet, the “Havana” singer pulled out her tight up-do out and tweeted Grande asking how she can wear the hairstyle all the time.

“I just did a high ponytail for the first time and it is literally pulling on my BRAIN ITS SO PAINFUL HOW DO YOU DO IT @ArianaGrande,” Cabello wrote.

But even though Grande’s a high ponytail pro, she admitted even she suffers through the pain, but joked that she doesn’t feel it as much since she wears hair extensions.

“well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful ….. nah jk i’m in constant pain always and don’t care at all,” the pop star replied.

In the middle of the award show, Cabello also snapped a selfie of the moment when she pulled her hair down writing, “I had to take it off #thankunext.”

Grande continued the Twitter conversation with Cabello and replied, “awwww so happy for u, u still feel things,” along with three heart emojis.

Grande may be able to handle the pain that comes with a tight pony, but Cabello said she’s over the look. “I’m literally never doing that hairstyle again,” the star tweeted.

She also joked about how much happier she looked after taking her hair down by posting “before” and “after ” photos side-by-side in a tweet. She wrote, “my face during the high ponytail, my face after i took that thing off 😂😂.”

Cabello won big at the MTV EMAs, dominating the night by walking away with awards for Best Song, Best Video, Best Artist and Best U.S./Worldwide Act. She said while accepting her awards, “I love my fans so much. I know what it’s like to be a fan. I know how special that bond is. I love you. I see you. Gracias.”