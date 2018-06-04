Who’s that girl?

Ariana Grande completely changed up her look for a new fashion shoot — and for the first time in a long time we’re seeing the star without her now-famous sky-high ponytail. (Cue the Internet freakout! )

Wearing barely any makeup, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer is nearly unrecognizable on the cover of Vogue UK’s July issue as she wears her blonde — yes blonde! — hair down and shows off her freckles.

Grande, who has gone lighter in the past with a bright white-platinum hue, trades her brown hue for a brand new golden-blonde shade that’s different from anything she’s tried before.

The singer, who has also been making headlines for her PDA-filled relationship with SNL‘s dating Pete Davidson, shared photos from the new shoot, which hits stands on June 8th, on Instagram, writing “Thank you @britishvogue ♡ I don’t even know where to begin to express my love and gratitude @edwardenninful.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

RELATED PHOTOS: Celeb Quotes of the Day: Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian West & More

Aside from her new blonde hair, there’s one major detail that stands out in the photos: her freckles. Along with her go-to black cat eye and a nude lip, the star almost always has a layer of makeup covering the freckles on her nose and under her eyes. But this time around, she seems to have foregone cover-up and eye liner altogether, instead showing off her glowing, rosy cheeks and a pale pink natural-looking lip shade.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

But it seems that Grande has returned to her usual shade since the shoot, as she performed at Wango Tango over the weekend with long, brown hair. During her set, Grande gave fans their first taste of “The Light Is Coming,” a new song from her forthcoming album Sweetener, out next month.

See the full feature in the July issue of Vogue UK, available on digital download now or on newsstands Friday June 8th.